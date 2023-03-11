Farmville Central basketball is poised to make its fifth consecutive 2A state championship game appearance and seeks its fourth crown in that stretch today in Chapel Hill.
The 29-1 Jaguars have steamrolled most of their opposition en route to today’s 2:30 tipoff against Reidsville (26-0) at the Dean Smith Center.
So far, Farmville has conquered five foes in the postseason, including Fairmont (79-34), North Johnston (82-53), East Carteret (86-32), South Granville (74-38) and most recently Goldsboro (76-67) in the semifinal round.
Against Goldsboro, Farmville Central came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter, then endured a seesaw fourth period to outlast Goldsboro at South Garner High School.
Jah Short and JD Daniels had 22 points apiece for Farmville Central, while Jayden Pitt added 18 and Alex Moye chipped in 10.
Reidsville claimed a 77-60 win over Lincoln Charter in the semis.
SOFTBALL Farmville Central 16, Northside 6 (5 inn.)
The Jaguars continued their hot start to the season with another emphatic win on Thursday.
The game was a slugfest in the early innings as Farmville held a 9-6 lead after just two frames, but the Jags ran away with the game from there, plating seven unanswered runs over the next three innings to end the game early.
Laycie Eastwood and Haleigh Long each finished 2-for-3 with home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Long added a double to pace FC. Corri Houston and Claire Neely added triples and also each finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Also, Jayden Speight and Hannah Sugg each doubled and drove in a pair.
Houston got the pitching win after hurling three scoreless innings.
D.H. Conley 19, Northside 0 (5 inn.)
Conley hit the ball all over the yard on Thursday in a five-inning blowout.
Lena Zurface went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Olivia Hadnott tripled and drove in three, Ava Gaddis went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs and Taylor Getsinger doubled and had three RBIs.
Hadnott pitched two innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out six, and Emma Kate Reynolds pitched three scoreless, hitless innings.
GIRLS’ SOCCER D.H. Conley 6, Northside 0
The host Vikings grabbed a conference victory on Thursday behind two goals each from Annelisa Black and Rebekah Ochoa, while Aubrey Mayberry and Mallory Richardson also tallied goals.
Keepers Madison Hopkins and Raegan Dixon combined for the shutout.
Conley played Corinth Holders Friday and takes on Cape Fear this afternoon at the Brittany Showcase hosted at the Gillette Soccer Complex in Wilson.
John Paul II 7 Wayne Country Day 0
The Saints scored six unanswered goals in the first half and rolled to victory on Thursday.
The Saints were led by senior VMI commit Kat Stanley, who scored four goals in the first half (two from 35 yards out). DeeDee Koesters and Michelle Saucedo-Trinidad added the other two goals in the first and senior co-captain Macy Johnson added the lone goal in the second.
Stanley assisted on two of the goals and Dani Hernandez, Georgia Kominis, Dani Martinez and Saucedo-Trinidad each had an assist.
The JPII defense kept the Chargers from getting a shot on goal in the opening half while registering 28 total of its own for the game.
BOYS’ TENNIS D.H. Conley 8, Jacksonville 0
The Vikings came out strong and swept the singles portion of the match courtesy of wins by Garrett Anderson, Jake Hickey, Watson Davenport, Ethan Jones, Daniel Park and Tayen Lee.
Conley (4-1) kept that momentum into doubles as it finished out the match 2-0.
The Vikings will travel to Northside Jacksonville March 20.
D.H. Conley 8, South Central 1The Vikings won at rival South Central, riding singles wins from Hickey, Davenport, Jones, Park and Lee.
The winning pattern carried into doubles as Conley swept 3-0.
J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
The Rampants rolled to a shutout win on the road on Thursday, netting singles wins from Stockton Rouse, Harrison Evans, Bryson Wall, Kaiji Fu, Wyatt Schmidt and Mac McCall.
The doubles-round sweep included wins from Wall-Dylan Sawyer, Cullen Seymour-Tyler Rappleyea and Conner Greenleaf-Nicholas Gates.
BOYS’ GOLF Conley wins in Snow Hill
D.H. Conley traveled to Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill for a non-conference match Thursday against Parrott Academy, J.H. Rose and South Central and claimed the top spot.
The Vikings shot a team score of 323, with senior Jae Yoon taking medalist honors after carding a 1-over 73.
That was followed up with a 75 from junior Coleton DuRant, an 86 from sophomore Wilson McCann, a 91 from sophomore Johnny Southern and a 99 from senior Jonathan Jackson.
The Vikings will be back in action March 20 in a Big Carolina Conference match at The Emerald Golf Club in New Bern.
TRACK AND FIELD Vikings boys 1st
D.H. Conley’s boys brought in a lot of new faces who delivered in the Vikings’ first home meet of the season.
Elijah Kirby had a personal best in the shot put, throwing over 41-0. Ke’Yante Brown and Jhi McCullor finished second and third, respectively, in the open 100m.
Also, Matthew Almonte took third in the high hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, Landen Williams won the 800m and the 1600m. The boys also won both the 4x100 and 4x200m relays.
Conley girls 3rd
D.H. Conley’s girls’ track team placed third in its first home meet of the season.
The Vikings took second in the 4x200 and Kamauree Randolph placed first in the open 100m.
Zaniyah Alston finished second in the shot put and Moira Skalak second in the Discus. Makenzie Washington placed third in the 300 hurdles and Lily McGrew was third in the 1600. Freshman Kennedy bunting placed third in the 200m and freshman Mary Heritage placed second in the 3200m.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 10, GR Whitfield 0
Hope recorded its first win of the season in style. with Aiden Coats throwing a no-hitter that featured 10 strikeouts and just two baserunners in addition to two walks.
The Mustangs scored nine runs in the first inning. Leading the way were Rooke Knittle, Brody Brannon, Gavin Whitley, and Cam Gooding, who all collected one hit apiece.