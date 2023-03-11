Farmville Central vs. South Granville

Farmville Central’s Mykal Williams drives to the basket against South Granville’s Oliver Roberts during their recent playoff game. The Jaguars take on Reidsville in Saturday’s 2A state championship game.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

Farmville Central basketball is poised to make its fifth consecutive 2A state championship game appearance and seeks its fourth crown in that stretch today in Chapel Hill.

The 29-1 Jaguars have steamrolled most of their opposition en route to today’s 2:30 tipoff against Reidsville (26-0) at the Dean Smith Center.