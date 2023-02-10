On a night when former longtime D.H. Conley boys' basketball coach Rob Maloney had the school's home court named after him, it was visiting rival South Central that stole a victory, 58-38, on Friday.
In the final game of the regular season for both teams, Conley (14-10, 7-5) was led by 11 points apiece from Cooper Marcum and Cam Manning.
The Vikings host a quarterfinal Big Carolina Conference tournament game on Tuesday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
North Pitt 77, Farmville Central 67
The Panthers capped a perfect 12-0 run through conference play on Friday night, and also finished the regular season with a 21-2 mark after topping the Jaguars.
Zamareya Jones cashed in 37 points and 10 assists to lead North Pitt, which also got a double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) from Tanisia Jenkins and 14 points from Johnson-Pittman.
North Pitt will host either West Craven or Greene Central at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Eastern Plains tourney action. Farmville Central's girls play in the early game.
WRESTLING
Local wrestling teams converged on multiple locations on Friday for the start of Eastern Regional action, with wrestling continuing today.
Numerous wrestlers in three classifications surged out of the opening rounds unscathed and are still hunting for titles in their respective weight classes.
Ayden-Grifton hosted the 2A regional, which also included Greene Central and North Pitt, while South Central was the lone local competing in 3A and D.H. Conley competed in the 4A regional. Following are local results by weight class:
2A
106: Ayden-Grifton’s Marcos Romero earned a bye in the opening round to set up a match with Aeden Larkins from Southwest Onslow, who scored an 11-2 major decision.
Meanwhile, North Pitt’s Gabriel Graves was pinned in his opener by South Lenoir’s Cayden Taylor to push Graves into the loser’s bracket.
113: Ayden-Grifton’s Keller Guthrie earned a first-round bye to set up a second-round match against South Lenoir’s Gavin Yanez, who posted a 10-2 major decision to advance.
120: North Pitt’s Taijon Heath opened the day by pinning SouthWest Edgecombe’s Kameron Rhodes in 1:10, to set up a bout against Manteo’s Hector Calderon, who won a 6-4 decision.
A-G’s Bailor Peebles (40-12) had a bye in the opening round and pinned Levi Jaramillo out of Heide Trask in the next round. That set up a bout with South Lenoir’s Wyatt Reavis.
126: Charger Terry Keith got his regional rolling with a pin of Heide Trask’s Caleb Brock to earn a match against Pasquotank’s Kamilah Brooks, who scored a pin of his own to send Keith into the loser’s bracket.
After North Pitt’s Hayden Manning got an opening-round bye, he stormed through the second round by pinning Washington’s Tate Tucker at the 2:49 mark. He wrestles South Lenoir’s Chris Haro next.
132: A-G’s Jemarion Folks charged into the second round with a pin in his first match. He then took on North Johnston’s Zach Logan, who pinned North Pitt’s Christian Lara Ramirez in the opening round. Folks pinned Logan in 1:30 to advance.
Greene Central’s Jordan Scott, meanwhile was pinned in his opener
138: Connor Loftin of Ayden-Grifton pinned Pasquotank’s Michael Callon in his opener in 2:57, but was then pinned by West Craven’s Gerald Johnson in 52 seconds.
North Pitt’s Rylan Casper suffered an opening-round pin at the hands of Trask’s Ian Bredemeier.
145: Jacob Crump (40-5) kept his big season going by pinning North Johnston’s Simon Batista after securing an opening-round bye.
Ayden-Grifton’s Ben Allen was pinned by South Lenoir’s Eli Day in the first round.
152: North Pitt’s Isaiah Wilson was pinned in his opener by SWE’s Quivis Jackson.
Also at 152, Greene Central’s Josiah Sheppard was pinned by Hertford County’s Damarion Barnes in his opener.
160: Panther Jessi Davidson pinned East Carteret’s Nery Resendiz-Garcia in his first match, but could not avoid being pinned in the next round by Jeremiah Jones of Southwest Onslow.
A-G’s Dashawn Folks won a 13-7 decision in his opener versus West Craven’s Major Mitchell, but he also got pinned in the second round by South Lenoir’s Hayden Zeagler.
170: North Pitt’s Masiah Holmes suffered a major decision at the hands of Trask’s Dayton East in the opening round, 12-4.
Ayden-Grifton’s Keaton Guthrie, meanwhile, was pinned by South Lenoir’s Jed Day in their opening match.
182: Two locals won their way into the second round, led by Greene Central’s Alonzo Saldana-Morales, who pinned Edenton Holmes’ Joseph McCaslin in his opener before being pinned by North Johnston’s Jordin Moore.
Also, Ayden-Grifton’s Jack Ewell pinned Trask’s Darrel McIntyre in the first round, then pinned SWE’s Jamarion Williams in 5:03 to advance again.
North Pitt’s Dominique Hill suffered a major decision from South Lenoir’s Montezuma Ayala in their opener.
195: Jamorian Thomas of North Pitt secured a first-round bye but then lost an 8-1 decision to SWE’s Keanaji Hopkins in the second round.
220: Greene Central’s Tyler Williams opened the regional with a pin, but then he was on the receiving end of a fall at the hands of Manteo’s Landon Spencer.
Dropping first-round matches were North Pitt’s Matthew Morring and Ayden-Grifton’s Nasir Ingram, both by fall.
285: Greene Central’s Nicholas Herring pinned Eastern Wayne’s Elpidio Garcia Jr. to open the regional before being pinned himself in the second round.
Ayden-Grifton’s Josh McCoy lost 10-6 to Trask’s Antonio Nixon in their opener.
3A
106: SC’s Sanders Tran was pinned in the first round by Southern Nash’s Jose Salazar.
113: Ziquaveon Kornegaywas pinned in his opener by Dixon’s Cedric Ferguson.
120: Chayton Oxendine lost in a tech fall to Joshua Kozminski in his first match.
132: Mason Licari was pinned in the opening minute of his first-round match by Fike’s Barrett Klutey.
138: Falcon Justin Martin was pinned by West Carteret’s Braden Reynolds in their opener.
145: Mustafa Hijawi was pinned by White Oak’s Jeffrey Owens in the opening round.
182: Janu Sa was pinned by Hunt’s Buster Williams in the first round.
285: Caleb Stahl was pinned by Franklinton’s Landon Michael in the first round.
4A
106: D.H. Conley’s Andrew Bullard scored a 10-5 decision in the second round over Hoggard’s Corbin Barton.
113: Colton McClung won his way into the third round thanks to a pin of New Hanover’s Jonathan Hernandez-Arago and a 14-3 major decision over Haru Wolfe of Athens Drive.
120: Christopher Bonner won his opener with an 11-1 major decision over Wake Forest’s Anthony Mealer before being pinned by New Bern’s Tyler Klemmer.
126: Cameron Bullard was pinned in his opener despite a lengthy battle to the 4:58 mark.
132: Devlen Morris dropped his opener, a 16-9 decision to Rolesville’s Chandler Crawford.
138: Jesus Ruiz lost a 13-4 major decision to Athens Drive’s Jacob Swann in the opening round.
145. Conley’s Jonathan Hoggardwas pinned by Wakefield’s Harley Ransom at the 3:54 mark.
152: Bryson Smith was pinned by Topsail’s Ethan Blevins in 1:10 in the first round.
160: Thomas Brann won his way into the third round by way of a pin of Athens Drive’s Walid Aitboulahri and a 3-0 shutout of Leesville Road’s Joshua McDonald.
170: Yuchan Jo dropped a 9-4 opening-round decision to Enloe’s Elliot Hollis.
182: Caleb Bess rocketed into the third round with pins of Middle Creek’s Alan Mendoza-Cortez and Cardinal Gibbons’ Brandon Smith.
195: Jamie Jinks opened the regional 1-1, winning a 12-4 major decision over Rolesville’s Michael Cielo before being pinned by Cleveland’s Ethan Stallings.
220: Dontae Staton lost and opening-round 8-5 decision to Carson Herrera.
285: Tucker Jackson was pinned in the first minute by Clayton’s Deondre Johnson.