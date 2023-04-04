Greenville native Ashelynne Fisher, who has been a member of the Arendell Parrott Academy’s shooting team for the past six years, has enjoyed perhaps her most memorable season to date this year.
Already with numerous titles in archery and rifle at the district level to her credit, Fisher recently cashed in at the district competition in Castle Hayne.
The APA senior won first place in the overall individual category, competing against 36 high school teams and more than 300 individual shooters. She had the highest combined score in rifle, archery, shotgun/sporting clays and hunter safety.
She became the first female competitor to win the title and is the first student at Parrott Academy to win the title.
Fisher, who trains eight to nine months a year and practices four days a week after school with her team, hopes to continue her career in college.
BOYS’ GOLF
The D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and South Central golf teams played in a non-conference match on Monday afternoon at Greenville Country Club that also featured Arendell Parrott Academy.
The Vikings Navy team finished in second place with a team score of 342 (+58), while the DHC Gold team finished in third with a score of 343.
Parrott won the event.
The Navy team was led by Junior Coleton DuRant who fired a 2-Over 73, followed by Cooper Fleming (86), Luke Jones (89) and Robert Hutchinson (94). The Gold team was led by Jae Yoon (79), Wilson McCann (80), Cooper Williamson (91) and Matt Taylor (93).
The Vikings will be back in action on Wednesday at the TYGA Wedgewood High School Invitational at Wedgewood Golf Course in Wilson.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL A.G. Cox 2, Hope 1
AGC won in dramatic fashion on Monday in extra innings with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Mustangs were baffled at the plate by the Raiders’ pitchers as the Mustangs only were able to scatter four hits. Rooke Knittle led the Mustangs. going 2-for-4.
Hope pitcher Aiden Coats allowed one run on no hits, giving up five walks and striking out 10. Harrison Corey struck out five.
SOCCER Hope 4, Greene County 1
The Mustangs defeated the Rams on Monday on the strength of Alex Mcjunkins’ two goals and two assists.
Gabriel Chavala and Jayvion Darden added a goal and an assist each in the win. Joe Racine was in goal for the Hope win.