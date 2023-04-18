Tuesday night’s Big East 3A/4A Conference baseball matchup between visiting J.H. Rose and host South Central had all the makings of a pitcher’s duel coming in.
With first place in the conference on the line, Rose’s Andrew Wallen and Falcon Daylinh Nguyen-Brown looked to go toe-to-toe on the mound.
The Rampants had other ideas, as their bats were hot from the opening pitch on the way to a resounding 15-2 victory in six innings.
Thirteen of those runs came in the first and last innings of the game, as Rose (16-3, 7-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning.
Perry Eveleth led off the game by singling on a chopper through the left side, as Hunter Pope followed by reaching on a four-pitch walk. Wallen then helped his own cause with an RBI single to left, as Mitch Jones and Wyatt Fagundus followed with RBI singles of their own.
Fagundus eventually scored the fifth and final run of the opening frame on a groundout to the right side off the bat of Ives Howard.
“That was really key,” J.H. Rose head coach Ronald Vincent said of his team’s fast start. “I loved how the guys approached it. They weren’t too high and they weren’t too low. We have a lot of respect for Peanut (Nguyen-Brown) and we stood in there and had some really good at-bats early on.”
The win was also No. 1,001 as a head coach for Vincent, who reached the 1,000-career win mark in his 51st season at the helm a week prior on the road at Jacksonville.
Vincent is the only single-sport coach in NCHSAA history to reach quadruple digits in wins, as the number includes seven state titles, most recently in 2021.
“It’s incredible. I had no idea it would happen, for years I didn’t even think about it,” Vincent said. “You’ve just gotta have a lot of good players and good help.”
Eveleth, a senior on the team, is one of the countless players who have played a key role in Vincent reaching the milestone.
“It was crazy, I remember being out here when he was not even close,” Eveleth said. “I’ve been out here with Rose baseball for 12 years because of my brothers, and RV was even the coach here when my dad played here. That’s all we thought about at the beginning of the year, we knew he needed 15 wins and we carried a little bit of pressure, but we started cruising in the middle of the season and it still hasn’t even set in that he has 1,000 wins.”
South Central (11-7, 6-2) looked to respond in the home half of the inning as it loaded the bases despite not recording a hit.
Nguyen-Brown was hit by a pitch before Josh Britt battled back from down 0-2 to draw a one-out walk, and Nicholas Mayo was also hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Wallen escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to keep the hosts off the board.
In the second, the Rampants added one run to their lead when Eveleth reached on an error to start the inning and eventually scored on Wallen’s second RBI single in as many innings. Wallen made it three hits in as many at-bats in the fourth inning, ripping the first pitch he saw over the fence in left field for a solo home run to extend the lead to 7-0.
On the mound, Wallen and Hugh Collins combined to take a no-hitter into the fifth inning, as Mayo eventually recorded the Falcons’ first hit with a one-out single. Jackson Bunch later plated Mayo with a two-out single to right field to put the home side on the board.
Leading by six, J.H. Rose broke the game open with an eight-run top of the sixth.
The first eight Rampant batters reached base in the inning on five walks and three singles, and seven of those runners eventually came in to score.
Will D’Alonzo, Jay Tyndall and Spencer West all delivered pinch-hit RBI singles and later scored to help cap the big inning.
“That’s awesome, those guys all getting a chance and taking very aggressive hacks, it was very fun to see that,” Vincent said.
In the bottom of the sixth, South Central scored the final run of the game despite Collins striking out the first four batters of the frame.
Nguyen-Brown and S’Quan Waters both reached base with two outs after striking out on pitches in the dirt.
A bloop double down the left-field line by Britt followed, bringing home Nguyen-Brown to bring the final score to 15-2.
Collins struck out seven over three innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks to follow up three no-hit innings from Wallen, who fanned five while walking three and hitting a pair of batters.
Both teams continue conference play Thursday, as J.H. Rose returns home to take on Northside-Jacksonville and South Central visits New Bern.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 23, Northside-Jacksonville 0
Riley Trueblood went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead a Conley offensive onslaught on Tuesday night.
Bri Bowers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Taylor Ulrich (2 RBIs) added and Skyler Ulrich (RBI) each added two hits and Timiya Pittman drove in a run.
Olivia Hadnott (six strikeouts) and Emma Kate Reynolds (three Ks) combined for the shutout.
The Vikings scored six times in the first innings, nine times in the second and four times in the third to set the stage for the blowout.
GIRLS' SOCCER
D.H. Conley 8, Northside-Jacksonville 0
The Vikings scored five times in the first half and poured in three more in the second for a convincing road conference win on Tuesday night.
Mallory Richardson's hat trick led the way, while Jahniyah Augustus and Rebekah Ochoa added two-goal braces and Grace Gaskins added the final tally. Keeper Raegan Dixon earned the shut out.
The Vikings will travel to Havelock on Thursday.
BOYS' TENNIS
J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
The Rampants followed a season-long pattern on senior night Tuesday, delivering a clean and concise shutout win over the visiting Bears.
Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans and Tyler Rappleyea all were honored prior to the match and all four factored into the win with singles victories along with Kaiji Fu and Wyatt Schmidt.
In the doubles-round sweep, wins came from the duos of Rouse-Wall, Evans-Rappleyea and Dylan Sawyer and Nicholas Gates.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
SOCCER
Hope 2, Farmville 0
Lily Dameron and Alex McJunkins scored goals to power Hope to victory on Tuesday.
Ayron Nitcheu and Parker Roberson assisted the goals.
The Mustangs the P.S. Jones Demons on Thursday.