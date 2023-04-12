JH Rose coach Ronald Vincent - state title 7

J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald Vincent won his 1,000th career game on Tuesday night at Jacksonville.

 File/The Daily Reflector

At some point, there won't be any milestones left for J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald "RV" Vincent to reach.

That said, he passed another big one on Tuesday night in Jacksonville, as the longtime Rampants skipper won his 1,000th career game.