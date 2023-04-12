At some point, there won't be any milestones left for J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald "RV" Vincent to reach.
That said, he passed another big one on Tuesday night in Jacksonville, as the longtime Rampants skipper won his 1,000th career game.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tar River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 11/21/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
At some point, there won't be any milestones left for J.H. Rose baseball coach Ronald "RV" Vincent to reach.
That said, he passed another big one on Tuesday night in Jacksonville, as the longtime Rampants skipper won his 1,000th career game.
Already the winningest coach in North Carolina prep baseball history, Vincent reached four digits in the victory column in a 12-2 rout. Perhaps more important in the big picture, the Rampants improved to 15-3 this season and Vincent seems to be very much in the running for another state title.
If he does claim another state crown, it would be the unprecedented eight of his now 51-year coaching career.
Vincent will be on the hunt for win No. 1,001 this Tuesday when his Rampants face rival South Central in Winterville.
SOFTBALL
D.H. Conley 9, Heritage 1
The Vikings went on the road on Tuesday night and came home with a convincing win, scoring two runs each in the second, fifth and sixth innings before adding three more in the seventh.
Riley Trueblood went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Conley, while Taylor Getsiinger went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Also for Conley, Mia Trueblood went 2-for-4, Olivia Hadnott added a double and an RBI and Saylor Whitley drove in a pair.
In the circle, Emma Kate Reynolds picked up the win, allowing five hits and striking out eight.
BOYS' TENNIS
J.H. Rose 7, Jacksonville 2
Rose earned a conference win on the road on Wednesday, getting singles wins from Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans, Wyatt Schmidt and Dylan Sawyer.
The Rampants then swiped two of three doubles matches, including victories from Dillon Patel-Tyler Rappleyea Cullen Seymour-Connor Greanleaf.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
Hope 15, Wellcome 0
Hope hammered Wellcome, led by the bats of Caleb McLawhorn (3-3, 2 2Bs, 5 RBIs) and Matthew Tyndall (2-2, RBI). John Rose added a double and an RBI, Aiden Coats doubled and Harrison Corey and Davis Whitley each drove in runs.
Landon Scott, McLawhorn and Gavin Whitley combined efforts on the mound.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.