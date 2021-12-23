A handful of area teams will return to the court next week in holiday invitationals and tournaments.
In Bethel, North Pitt will host the Pitt County Boys’ Basketball Holiday Tournament, as six area schools will compete in the eight-team bracket.
The tournament gets under way Monday and runs through Wednesday when the championship game will be held.
In the top half of the bracket, No. 3 J.H. Rose (5-1) and No. 6 Ayden-Grifton (3-2) will tip off the tournament in Game 1 at 3 p.m. Monday.
Game 3 is a matchup on the bottom of the bracket between No. 4 DH Conley (6-1) and No. 5 Riverside (3-4), which will follow at 4:30 p.m.
South Central (6-2) is the top seed and will take on No. 8 North Lenoir (2-7) in Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the other bottom-half contest.
The opening night will be closed out when No. 2 Greene Central (9-0) battles the hosts in No. 7 North Pitt (1-6) at 8:30 p.m. in Game 2.
The semifinals will be held Tuesday night, as the winners of Game 1 and 2 will meet at 6:30 in Game 7, while the Game 3 and 4 winners will battle at 8:30 p.m. to close out the second night with Game 8.
Tuesday will also see the losers of Game 1 and 2 play in Game 5 at 3 p.m. followed by Game 3 and 4 losers facing off at 4:30 p.m in Game 6.
The seventh-place game between the losers of Game 5 and 6 will get Wednesday’s play started at 3 p.m.
Then the winners of Game 5 of 6 will battle in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m.
The third-place game will pit the losers of games 7 and 8 against each other at 6:30 p.m. before the winners of games 7 and 8 face off in the championship game at 8:30 p.m.
John Wall Invitational
A trio of area teams will be in action next week in Raleigh for the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational, which is held from Monday to Thursday.
Farmville Central will be competing in both the boys’ and girls’ invitational, while the North Pitt girls’ team will play in showcase games as a part of the invitational.
On the boys’ side, Farmville Central (8-0) will be competing in the Devonte Graham Bracket as they open play in Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. on Monday against Greenfield (9-2) at Wake Tech.
Game 1 pits Broughton (6-2) against Life Christian of Florida (3-7), while Game 3 is a matchup between Millbrook (4-4) and Burlington School (13-2), and Game 4 sees North Mecklenburg (10-0) take on Archbishop Spalding of Maryland (6-1).
A Jaguars win in their opening game would see them advance to Wednesday’s semifinal round, where they would take on the winner of Broughton-Life Christian at 6:30 p.m.
If FC were to lose its first game, it would take on the loser of the Broughton-Life Christian game on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
The seventh-place game is held Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the fifth-place game taking place Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Thursday will also bring the third-place game at 4 p.m. with the tournament closing out with the title game at 8:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side, Farmville Central (9-2) will play in the Jamla Records Bracket of the John Wall at Cary Academy. The Jaguars open play in the first round against Apex Friendship (9-1) att 7 p.m. on Monday.
In other opening round games, Millbrook (7-3) faces North Raleigh Christian (10-4), St. Francis Academy of Maryland (4-0) battles Panther Creek (6-0) and Chambers (6-4) meets Quality Education (8-1).
With a win in its first game Farmville Central will take on the winner of Millbrook and North Raleigh Christian in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
With a loss, FC would play the Millbrook-North Raleigh Christian loser at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Wednesday’s action starts with the seventh-place game at 10 a.m., followed by the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. and then the third-place game at 1 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both the boys’ and girls’ invitationals will feature a handful of showcase games, as North Pitt (7-1) is set to compete in the girls’ showcases. The Panthers will face Holly Springs at 4 p.m. on Monday, then battle Garner at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and before rounding out their play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday against Heritage.