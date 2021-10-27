How sweep it is.
D.H. Conley advanced to the third round of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs with a three-set victory over Southern Alamance Tuesday night.
Conley wasn’t the only local team to make it to the third round. Both J.H. Rose and Ayden-Grifton are both still alive after their own second-round sweeps.
The result of the 2A playoff match between Farmville Central and South Columbus was not known as of press time Tuesday night.
4A PLAYOFFS D.H. CONLEY 3 SOUTHERN ALAMANCE 0
Top-seed Conley shook off some early troubles and rode solid back row play, consistent setting and a good showing at the net from Kylah Silver to eliminate the Patriots at home 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.
“I can’t say that I was really pleased with the way we played tonight; I don’t think we played our best volleyball,” said Vikings head coach Jennifer Gillikin, whose squad improved to 23-2 overall and will host Wilmington Ashley on Thursday. “We had some challenges with connecting, but I was pretty pleased with our back row play – I thought we had good defensive passes off their swings. But we get to practice tomorrow and play again on Thursday, which is good.”
Conley managed just one kill through the first seven service rotations until Maddy May slammed one home to cut the Southern Alamance lead to 5-4. Cassie Dail then served four points in a row, punctuated by a kill from Alyssa Thomas, to give the Vikings an 8-6 edge which they never surrendered.
Silver provided a kill and a block, while Ashlyn Philpot added a kill and Ella Philpot, Carson Corey and Caroline Dobson came through with digs and passes to keep the Patriot hitters at bay.
Dail’s three points (helped by a block by Ashlyn Philpot) and a final point on SA’s serve gave the Vikings the set.
Conley took control early in the second set behind three points from Mallie Blizzard (who had an ace) and a block from Ella Philpot. May added a pair of kills off Blizzard sets on Corey’s serve to extend the lead to 9-3.
The closest the Patriots could get was 11-8, but Thomas’ kill ended the uprising. With May, Reagan Kresho and Ella Philpot contributing kills, Conley was able to extend its lead and eventually took the set when Thomas slammed home a pair of kills on Dail’s serve, putting the home team up two sets to none.
Silver had two kills to give Conley a 7-5 advantage in set three, but Southern Alamance rallied to tie it a 12-all on a tap at the net.
Silver, who made her return recently after spending months rehabbing following knee surgery, then gave Conley another spark. After Kresho blocked a Patriot return, Silver came up with consecutive kills for a 15-12 Viking lead. She provided another kill on Ella Philpot’s serve to extend the home team’s lead to six (19-13).
Southern Alamance fought back and was able to slice the deficit to two (23-21), but a block resulted in point 24 and Ella Philpot’s emphatic kill ended the Patriots’ season at 19-8.
“Kylah’s been a great addition to the lineup,” Gillikin said. “You can watch her for just a few minutes to see the caliber of athlete she is. She played a good match tonight. I thought she was an effective hitter but she was also a smart hitter. There were times when she went up there (to the) net and could have swung harder but didn’t have to because she saw the court so well. It’s nice to have her back 100 percent playing.”
Blizzard had 23 assists for Conley. Silver led with 10 kills while Ashlyn Philpot added nine kills, Ella Philpot provided eight kills and four blocks, May chipped in with seven kills and Thomas provided six. Dobson had eight digs.
3A PLAYOFFS J.H. ROSE 3, SCOTLAND 0
J.H. Rose, the No. 2 seed in the East 3A bracket, eased past No. 15 seed Scotland County at home 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 to advance to the third round of the playoffs.
The Rampants improved to 22-3 overall and will entertain No. 7 seed Carrboro on Thursday.
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS AYDEN-GRIFTON 3 SW EDGECOMBE 0
There’s an old sports saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, but Ayden-Grifton did just that when it swept fellow Eastern Plains Conference member SouthWest Edgecombe 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 in a second-round playoff match on Tuesday.
The Chargers, the No. 2 seed, will face either No. 7 seed Louisburg or No. 10 seed East Carteret at home in the third round on Thursday.