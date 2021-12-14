Despite finishing the year one win shy of the ultimate goal, the 2021 J.H. Rose High School football team has cemented itself as one of the best teams in program history.
The Rampants saw their triumphant season come to an end with a 69-40 loss at the hands of Dudley in the 3A championship game Friday night at UNC’s Kenan Stadium.
Despite the loss, this team will not soon be forgotten for everything it overcame and all it accomplished over the past few months.
In a program that has seen its fair share of talented teams over the years, this Rampants group was just the eighth ever to make an appearance in a state title game and the first since 2015.
At the forefront of the success Rose found this season were its 18 seniors, who will have a lasting legacy with the program.
The senior class included Montez Green, Michael Allen, Omanti Streeter, Ty’queron Hines, Jamarie Loftin, Klavon Brown, Jayden Grimes, Caleb Williams, Juantrea Bradley Jr., Cam Greenway, Brion Grimes, Amari Smith, Jacquel Holloway, Lynndale Odie, Jamel Smith, Antarius Whitaker, Domontay Jackson and Antonio Williams.
Those seniors led the Rampants both on and off the field as they overcame an 0-3 start to the season, winning 12 of their next 13 games before suffering a loss in the title game.
Rose’s high-powered offense was led primarily by a trio of seniors in Allen, Brown and Jayden Grimes.
Allen finished the year with a team-leading 1,169 rushing yards on 158 carries for 18 touchdowns, while Brown added 14 scores and 961 yards on 175 totes, as 115 of those yards and two of the touchdowns came in Friday’s championship game.
Jayden Grimes also put up big numbers in his final game with the Rampants, catching nine passes for 150 yards and two scores to finish his senior campaign with 1,330 receiving yards on 81 grabs and 13 touchdowns.
The Rampants’ defense was led by Brown, who finished the year with 161 tackles and 25 tackles for loss, and seven of those tackles and four of the TFLs came in the title game.
Fellow senior Bradley Jr. added three tackles in the championship game as he closed his senior season with 104 total, while Loftin also had three tackles in the title game to move over the century mark with 102 on the year.
While the senior class will certainly be missed by the program, both for its play on the field and their leadership off of it, there is no shortage of talent left behind for next season.
The Rampants will be led offensively in 2022 by rising senior quarterback WIll Taylor, who is coming off a 16-of-31, 228-yard and three-touchdown performance in Friday’s game.
Taylor finished his junior campaign with 3,261 yards on 207-of-361 passing for 34 touchdowns.
The quarterback’s main targets will likely be fellow seniors Kenderius Geddis and Jackson Latham, who finished their respective junior campaigns with 592 and 222 yards.
Defensively, Brown’s younger brother Jah’Quarion Brown will look to lead the way.
The younger Brown had five tackles against Dudley and closed his junior season with the fourth-most tackles on the team with 97, while rising junior Jameer Roach finished his sophomore season with 81 tackles.
In one of the more overlooked areas of the field, the offensive and defensive lines, Rose will return more than half of its starters.
On the offensive side, Odie was the lone senior starter, while rising seniors Ajani Farmer and Vincent Mills will return alongside rising juniors Tucker Holmes and Tyler Wilkerson.
Defensively, Brion Grimes and Bradly anchored the line in their final seasons with the team, but rising juniors Trey Swann and Jykief Blount will return to lead the D-line next season.
Between offense, defense and special teams, the Rampants will return 15 of their 26 starters next season as they look poised to make another playoff run.
While those 11 senior starters, as well as the other seven seniors on the team, will be missed, their impact on the program will be felt for years to come.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 71 Greene Central 5
The Panthers ran away from the Rams in their conference opener on Friday night to improve to 6-1 over and 1-0 in league play.
Zamareya Jones unleashed 25 points to lead North Pitt, while Aquarius Petteway added 12 and Zykheia Staton 10 in the victory.
SWIMMING Conley teams take 1st
The D.H. Conley girls’ swim team finished first over the weekend in a four-team meet at Aquaventure.
The Vikings topped West Carteret, Richlands and White Oak in the win.
First-place event finishes for Conley included the 200 medley relay team (Helen Dennison, Karla Ehlers, Lauren Bullard, Abigail Hornick) in a time of 2:06.45; Caitlyn Dunnigan in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.89; Lauren Bullard in the 50 Free (27.16); Abigail Dunnigan in the 100 butterfly (1:15.75); Caitlyn Dunnigan in the 100 free (59.05); Dana Boyd in the 500 free (7:48.14); the 200 free relay team (Caitlyn Dunnigan, Hornick, Audrey Kinlaw, Bullard,1:55.36); Dennison in the 100 backstroke (1:09.37); and the 400 free relay team (Caitlyn Dunnigan, Hornick, Bullard, Dennison, 4:12.05).
On the boys’ half, Conley also finished on top in the four-team event.
Leading the charge with first-place wins were Bryce Goodling in the 200 free (2:35.34); Tyson Cook in the 100 free (56.92); Erik Hearring in the 500 free (6:39.41); and the 400 free relay team (Noah Futrell, Andrew McGee, Mattox Piscorick, Lucas Phillips, 5:00.53).