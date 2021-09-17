Underneath Jennifer Gillikin’s mask was a wry smile as she breathed a sigh of relief.
But the D.H. Conley volleyball coach was not happy.
The Vikings were able to stay unbeaten in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference (5-0) and improve to 10-1 overall with a 25-22, 25-10, 18-25, 25-13 victory over New Bern at home on Thursday – their seventh in a row.
And while Gillikin praised the Bears’ efforts, she reiterated her team could have played better.
“A win is a win, but I thought New Bern showed up and played a great match tonight,” Gillikin said. “I did not feel great about our performance on the court.
“We had a lot of errors on our side of the net that we have to correct,” the coach said. “We’re going to play until the whistle and we’re going to give the effort, but tonight was not the best match for us. We get to play Monday, so we’ll practice hard tomorrow to get ready.”
Conley struggled at times to get its offense going, as New Bern (3-2 conference, 9-2 overall) came through with several key blocks and kills at the net and played solid defense for much of the first two sets.
In the first set, the Vikings reeled off three points from Cassie Dail to tie it 8-all, but the Bears regained the lead before a kill by Maddie Vestal pulled Conley within 11-9.
The home team trailed 18-16 on one of Ashlyn Philpot’s 19 kills, when Carson Corey stepped to the service line and scored four straight points (all kills by Maddy May) to give Conley a 21-18 edge.
Mallie Blizzard added a block to force a New Bern timeout, and two more points by Corey (one a kill from Carley Ritchie) put the Vikings a point away from the set.
The Bears served three straight to slice the deficit to two, but a kill by May ended the set.
Multiple-point scoring runs from Blizzard, Corey, Dail and Caroline Dobson enabled the home team to establish – then widen – their lead in the second set.
May’s three points – helped by an Ella Philpot kill off a set from Dail – made it 19-8. Blizzard then served four points (both Philpots had kills) and Ashlyn Philpot converted a Blizzard set into the final kill to give Conley a two sets to none lead.
The Vikings held a 4-2 advantage early in the third set after another Ashlyn Philpot kill, but New Bern rallied to take the lead on its own serve and never looked back. Conley tied it twice but was never able to regain the lead. A three-point service run by the Bears and a side-out by Conley pulled New Bern to within a set.
The teams remained tied through the first five service rotations of the fourth set before Conley regained control.
Thanks to some missed kills by the Bears, big kills (May, Ella Philpot and Alyssa Thomas among them) and blocks as well as points from Dobson, May, Blizzard and Ella Philpot, the Vikings pulled away and won the match on a kill by Ritchie.
In addition to Ashlyn Philpot’s 19 kills, Conley was led by Ella Philpot and May with 13 and 12 kills, respectively, while Thomas added seven kills and May and Dobson provided 15 and 13 digs, respectively. Blizzard contributed 30 assists.
The Vikings return to action on Monday with a match at Cedar Ridge – the team that has handed Conley its only loss of the season to date.
D.H. Conley 3, Jacksonville 0
Conley enjoyed an easy win on Tuesday night, running up 25-9, 25-13 and 25-11 set wins.
Blizzard busted out 22 assists and four digs, Ella Philpot had 12 kills and three blocks,
Ashlyn Philpot smashed 12 kills, Alyssa Thomas five kills and Caroline Dobson finished with eight digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS D.H. Conley 7, New Bern 2
The Vikings returned to their winning ways with a 7-2 victory over New Bern on Wednesday.
Conley claimed five of the six singles matches; two of which went to a third set tiebreaker. They followed that with comebacks in two of the doubles matches.
J.H. Rose 8, Havelock 0
The Rampants claimed singles wins from Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Emily Mitchum, Britton Seymour, Cecelia Batton and Christine Carter in a clean sweep of Havelock on Thursday night.
In the doubles round, the combos of Katie Satterfield-Cecelia Batton, Olivia Perry-Emmy Ingalls and Bergan Osborne/Mary Margaret Ricks rounded out the sweep for Rose.
TRACK AND FIELD Seven place in top 10
Seven Pitt County runners placed in the top 10 during an Eastern Plains 2A Conference meet Wednesday at North Pitt High School.
On the boys side, Farmville Central’s Lucas Causey was second (20:25) while North Pitt’s Holden Burroughs (21:37) and Walter Moore (21:40) were third and fourth, respectively.
FC’s Tiyun Turnage placed seventh (21:44) and Greene Central’s Owen Dyer (21:59) was ninth.
On the girls side, Farmville’s Leslie Cruz placed ninth overall (32:00) while North Pitt’s Calla Tatum (34:25) was 10th.
Washington won the boys meet with 31 points, followed by Farmville (45), North Pitt (65) and Greene Central (73).
CROSS COUNTRY
Conley runs at Jacksonville
The Viking JV team placed fourth while competing against varsity teams in a 10-team meet at Northside in Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Sophomore Jack Morse led the Vikings with a sixth-place overall finish in a time of 18:55. One hundred runners competed in the meet. Also scoring for Conley was sophomore Bryson Bingaman (8th, 19:02) and freshman Christian Villasenor (20th, 19:54).
On the girls’ side, Karissa Thurnau and Veda Jarman posted season-best times while competing individually in a nine-team meet. Thurnau ran 25:11 on the 5K course to place 29th overall, while Jarman ran 34:06 to finish 73rd.
SOCCER
Jacksonville 3, D.H. Conley 2 OT
The Vikings fell in a close match on Tuesday night for their first loss of the season at home in overtime.
The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, but an early overtime goal was the decider for the Cardinals. Vikings goals were scored by Victor Vargas and Ryan Davis, both assisted by Josh Mills corner kicks.
JV VOLLEYBALL
D.H.Conley 2, Jacksonville 0
Morgan Hite and Autumn Dukawicz had three kills each, Emilee Wilson added seven assists and Skylar Phelps had five aces for Conley,
The Vikings (6-2, 3-0) enjoyed 25-10 anc 25-3 set wins.