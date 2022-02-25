The fall season brought no shortage of success for the J.H. Rose boys teams, highlighted by its football team making a run to the 3A state title game.
The Rampants were led by several standout performances on the gridiron, including running back Michael Allen, who has been named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Fall for Rose.
Allen, who recently signed his national letter of intent with N.C. State, rushed for 1,169 yards and 18 touchdowns on 158 carries for the Rampants this season.
The senior was also a threat in the passing game, where he caught 43 passes for 643 yards and eight scores.
With over 200 touches on the season, Allen fumbled just twice on the year, losing only one.
The senior went over 100 yards rushing in six games this season, highlighted by a 154-yard, four-touchdown performance in a state semifinal win over Jacksonville.
Honorable Mentions Football
Klavon Brown — A senior leader on both sides of the ball and keyed the Rampants’ success throughout the year.
He finished second on the team behind Allen in rushing yards with 916 on 175 carries and 14 touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Brown led Rose with 161 tackles on the season.
Brown had double-digit tackles seven times on the year, as he recorded 20 in a win over Scotland in the third round of the state playoffs.
Jayden Grimes — Had a standout season at wide receiver, as the senior caught 81 passes for 1,330 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He went over the century mark five times, including a pair of 150-yard performances against Jacksonville and then again in the state title game against Dudley.
Will Taylor — The junior finished with 3,261 yards through the air on 207-of-359 passing for 34 touchdowns.
Taylor threw for over 100 yards in all but two of the Rampants’ games, going over the 200-yard mark nine times.
Soccer
Max Jones — The Rampants soccer team also had a strong season, finishing the year with a mark of 12-10.
Jones was one of many seniors who keyed the team’s success and a trip to the second round of the 3A playoffs, as he led the team in goals with 12 as well as assists with eight on the year.
He scored in 10 separate games on the year, recording multi-point games in six.
Max Peters — Finished off his senior season with Rose by scoring seven goals and adding three assists.
Pablo Lillo — The senior finished the season with seven goals while also dishing out six assists for the Rampants.
Cross Country
Brad Garland — Finished 19th at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Championship meet after posting a time of 19:06.
The senior then recorded a time of 18:56 at the East Regional meet to place 49th.