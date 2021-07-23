Kevin Hamilton was one of the athletes who shined frequently during the COVID-19-altered scholastic sports calendar, excelling for J.H. Rose High School in basketball and football as those seasons nearly overlapped in February.
He signed with North Carolina A&T to play football. Here is a Q & A with our Rose boys’ athlete of the year:
Q: You play wide receiver. Why do you wear No. 3?
A: I wanted to be like Cornell Powell (former Rose and Clemson standout drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs this year). I watched him since he played at C.M. Eppes (Middle School) and all the way up to his senior year. ... We hung out a couple times and worked out a lot. He’s still my favorite wide receiver.
Q: Who was your favorite teacher at Rose?
A: (Natasha) Smith, a math teacher. I had her my freshman year and she always stuck by my side and kept me out of trouble.
Q: Your favorite pizza topping?
A: Pizza is actually my favorite food. I think my favorite is sausage, bacon, pepperoni, with some ranch. I like all of that.
Q: How did you like playing football at Rose?
A: It was like a dream come true since I was in seventh grade. I remember going to the games just seeing how big the crowd was and everybody working together as a team and with the coaching staff. It looked like it was huge to me, when I was in seventh grade, and I couldn’t wait to get to Rose and do what I do best for the team. The coaching staff was like father figures to me and gave me anything I needed or would stop what they are doing to help.
Q: What is a Rampant?
A: I think it’s just it’s a lion.
Q: What was your favorite sports memory from this school year?
A: In basketball, it was the last game we played at New Bern when I caught an alley-oop off the backboard and dunked it. In football, it was either the Fike or Lee County game.
Q: How do you feel about heading to Greensboro soon to go to N.C. A&T as a student-athlete?
A: I’m kind of nervous because I’ll be around new people and a new team, but I’ve talked to some of the teammates and calling daily to talk about working out and eating healthy and stuff. I feel like it will be a good fit and good family at A&T.
Q: You played some defense this year. How was that?
A: I played safety and it was fun to have four sacks the first game. I like it. I like touchdowns better, but if we needed some help on defense, I could get on defense.
Honorable mentions
Danny Sadler: Was a football playmaker and earned the most valuable player award for Rose’s baseball state championship run in June.
Russell Exum: Is bound for SMU as a swimmer after a standout career with the Rampants in the pool, including second place at the state level in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Wade Jarman: Threw 25 touchdown passes for the Rampants, who went 5-0 in conference play, and also was a baseball starter.
Cameron Hardison: Was in contention for a 3A golf state championship, finishing in a tie for second place. He scored an eagle during the state tourney at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
Tyler Bonds: Left-hander shined as a pitcher during the postseason, shutting out D.H. Conley in the state semifinals and he was the starting pitcher again in the state title-clinching victory.