A run to the 3A state championship match by the volleyball team was the pinnacle of the 2022 fall girls’ sports season at J.H. Rose.
The Rampants made the championship match behind 22 consecutive sweeps, winning 66 straight sets.
While Rose did fall one set short in a five-set title match loss to North Iredell, it did not diminish their historic season on the court, as they posted a 28-2 record on the year.
Several Rampants played key roles in the team’s success, but setter Anna Bayes made her impact felt all over the court on her way to being named The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at J.H. Rose.
Bayes, who is far from a prototypical setter, was a key cog in the Rampants passing the ball, as well as at the net and on the service line.
The senior closed out the year with 576 assists, averaging 6.9 per set on the season and she was named the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year.
While it was her job to set up kills, she also fired home plenty of her own, finishing fifth on the team with 138 for the year.
She also closed out the year third on the team with 53 aces and added 78 digs, good for fourth-most on the team.
Her best serving performance came in a sweep of Northside-Jacksonville in which she dropped in eight aces.
In a three-set win over New Bern, Bayes recorded a season-high 40 assists, while she had a 13-kill performance in an early-season five-set loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
Amelia Taft — Led the Rampants with 243 kills in her senior season and was also second on the team in aces with 54.
Helen Wilford — The senior led Rose with 105 blocks and put down the second-most kills with 208.
Shea Jenkins — The junior was third on the team in kills (197) and fourth in aces (43).
Riley Cutler — She closed out her career with the Rampants with a team-leading 56 aces, was second on the team in digs with 94 and also fired home 125 kills.
Edith Yount — The junior helped lead Rose to a 9-4 record out of her top singles slot where she finished the season 7-3.
Dabney Osborne — Was a strong No. 2 singles player for Rose, as the senior went 6-2 on the year and also won her lone top singles match.
Cecelia Batton — The senior went a combined 6-3 between play at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
Carys Carson — Finished tied for 12th at the 3A East Regional after shooting a 19-over-par 91.
Carson, a freshman, went on to take 32nd at the state championships with a two-round total of 44-over 188 behind a Round 2 83.
Kinsley Tate White — The senior also represented Rose at the regional tournament, where she shot a 35-over, 107 to place 37th.
Cross Country
Saline Kulas — Placed sixth at the BCC championship meet with a time of 20:59.
Elizabeth Furlough — Posted a time of 21:44 at the conference championships to finish 11th.
