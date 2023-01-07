J.H. Rose's Bayes

J.H. Rose’s Anna Bayes hits a set to a teammate during the 3A East Regional final against Cedar Ridge this past fall. Bayes was key to the Rampants’ success all over the court on her way to the selection of The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at J.H. Rose.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

A run to the 3A state championship match by the volleyball team was the pinnacle of the 2022 fall girls’ sports season at J.H. Rose.

The Rampants made the championship match behind 22 consecutive sweeps, winning 66 straight sets.