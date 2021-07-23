After winning 3A state championship most outstanding female swimmer as a sophomore and most recently securing two more state titles her junior year, Madeline Smith has one more school year to rack up medals and records as a J.H. Rose High School swimmer.
She is already committed to swim for Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Here is a Q & A with our Rose girls’ athlete of the year:
Q: You and teammate Emma Hastings, who qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials, are plenty accomplished. What is it like swimming together?
A: We are best friends and it is nice to have her to train with, because training by yourself can be really boring. Emma makes it a lot better. I’ve known Emma since I moved to Greenville and started sports. We were on the same U6 soccer team, so we’ve always been friends.
Q: You haven’t lived in Greenville your entire life?
A: I was born in Pennsylvania and moved here when I was super young, once I started playing all the sports that every kid plays. I started with soccer.
Q: What is a Rampant?
A: I have no idea. I get asked that question a lot and every time I have no idea.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: I would say science is my strong suit. I took AP Biology and that is a really fun class.
Q: Do you dive?
A: I do not do diving. I dive into the pool, but that’s about it. ... I could do a dive off a board or a front flip, but if I went to the summer pool, people wouldn’t be looking at me doing back flips or anything that good.
Q: Are you going to watch the Olympics?
A: I like watching swimming at the Olympics. A bunch of my future teammates (at Virginia) are on the team. That is pretty neat, so I’m excited to watch them.
Q: Are you excited for your senior year?
A: I am excited, but I’m hoping it’s a normal year. Luckily we’ve had every state championship meet we’re supposed to have, because my sophomore year the state meet was in the end of February before everything got shut down.
Q: What TV shows have you watched or liked?
A: I am watching “Manifest” because I feel like every person is watching that now. I did enjoy watching “New Girl” last summer. That is one of my favorite shows. It is funny and it’s good because it’s only 20-minute episodes. It’s easy to watch.
Q: What is the one meet you are most proud of?
A: I have to say all the state championship meets, because every year that is my favorite meet. That is the time when we come together as a team and everyone actually comes to the meet doing their best events. ... Everyone is swimming their best events and we’re all ready to get after it for that meet.
Honorable mentions
Reilly McCarthy: Led the Rampants again this year in lacrosse and is a Belmont Abbey recruit to play at the next level.
Aniya Scott: Was a leading point-scorer for the Rampants in track and field, especially in the 200- and 400-meter races, and also a steady player in soccer.
Ania Sands: Was a consistent scorer and player for Rose basketball career throughout her career, ending this year as a senior.
Emma Hastings: Swimming star, who is committed to N.C. State, won the 500-yard freestyle in a 3A state record time of 4:49.37.
Tate Duke: One of the few seniors and an all-conference performer for Rose volleyball, which finished 13-3 and made a lengthy run in the state playoffs.