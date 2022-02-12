CARY — The J.H. Rose girls' swim team finished second as a team at the NCHSAA 3A championship meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary Friday evening.
The Rampants finished the meet with 233 points, finishing behind a dominant performance from Carrboro with 306, while edging out Northwood (225).
Also competing at the 3A meet was South Central, as its girls' team took 16th with 38.5 points, while the boys' team finished with 21 points in 26th.
For Rose, Madeline Smith led the way with a pair of first-place finishes on her way to being named the 3A Girls Most Outstanding Swimmer.
Smith won the 200 free with a time of 1:48.45, while also taking the crown in the 100 free at 50.18.
Also taking first for the Rampants was Emma Hastings, who broke the 3A state meet record in the 500 free with a time of 4:48.78, outpacing the competition by nearly 16 seconds.
Teammate Grace McCarthy finished seventh in the 500 at 5:25.24.
Hastings also recorded a second-place finish behind Smith in the 200 free, posting a time of 1:49.07.
Also for Rose, Lily Grace Blackmon finished eighth with a time of 2:19.72 in the 200 individual medley, while McCarthy took 10th at 2:20.41.
Blackmon also finished seventh in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall at 1:01.22, while Eleanor Blount took 14th at 1:04.09.
Blount also took 11th in the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.95, while Aubry Wahlen competed in the 50 free, taking 22nd at 27.77 and Izzy Klue took 12th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.21.
Lillian Ozimek represented the Rampants in the 3A diving championship Thursday, taking third place with a score of 276.50.
In Friday's relay events, Blackmon, McCarthy, Hastings and Smith teamed up to take second in the 400 free relay, posting a 3:34.72.
In the 200 free relay, Blount, Saline Kulas, Hastings and Smith finished at 1:42.88 to take third place.
Blount, McCarthy, Lily Grace Blackmon and Bryn Blackmon placed ninth in the 200 medley relay at 1:59.69.
For South Central in the girls' meet, Lorelai Miller finished in a tie for 11th in the 50 free at 25:41, while also taking 9th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.98.
In the 400 free relay, Miller teamed up with Allie Christian, Clara Harvin and Sophie Mitchell as the team took 9th at 4:02.67.
The group also placed 14th in the 200 medley relay with a 2:05.24.
Ethan Tart was the lone swimmer to place in the boys' meet, as he took 7th in the 200 IM at 2:04.87, while finishing 9th with a time of 57.57 in the 100 backstroke.
DH Conley competes in 4A
The Vikings girls' swim team had seven swimmers compete in the 4A championship meet Thursday.
Emily Armen led the group by taking silver in the 100 free with a time of 51.29, while the sophomore finished just off the podium in the 50 free, taking 5th at 23.67.
Also competing individually was Kristen Ivey, who took 19th in the 500 free at 5:08.42.
In the 200 free relay, Armen teamed up with Abigail Hornick, Lauren Bullard and Caitlyn Dunnigan to finish in 1:40.65 in 21st.
The Vikings' 400 free relay of Ivey, Bullard, Brooke Despres and Helen Dennison were disqualified for an early take off.
As a team, Conley finished 21st out of 40 schools competing with a score of 31, while Myers Park took the team title with 264 points.