Cecelia Batton was one of three singles winners for the J.H. Rose tennis team against Terry Sanford Tuesday in the Class 3A gual team playoffs.

 Jim Green/The Daily Reflector

The dual team tennis season is over for J.H. Rose.

The Rampants (13-1) suffered their lone loss of the season on Tuesday as Terry Sanford (11-1) took a 6-3 victory in the second round of the 3A playoffs on the road.

The teams split singles, as Terry Sanford won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, while Rose won at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 with the No. 4 and No. 5 matches going to 10-point tiebreakers.

Singles winners for the Rampants included No. 4 Cecelia Batton (6-3, 3-6, 10-5 over Sophie Blankenship), No. 5 Carson Radcliff (6-4, 3-6, 10-8 over Lauren Zuravel) and No. 6 Christine Carter stopping Paige Canady 6-3, 6-2.

Terry Sanford clinched the match by sweeping doubles.

Annie Lieberman/Mary Anna Stiles defeated Edie Yount/Dabney Osborne 10-5, Blankenship and Hannah Johnson beat Seymour Batton 10-10 (7-2 tiebreaker) and Zuravel and Canady won over Carter and Radlciff 10-2.


Rose’s doubles duo of Osborne and Emily Mitchum will play in the Class 3A state individual tournament Friday.

SOCCER D.H. Conley 3, J.H. Rose 0

The Vikings soccer team completed a season sweep of J.H. Rose on Tuesday night for the second year in a row.

Both Vikings goals came in the second half off the foot of Ryan Davis, with one being assisted by Henry Conway.

The Vikings’ senior night is Thursday against South Central.

Contact Jim Green at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.