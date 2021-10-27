The dual team tennis season is over for J.H. Rose.
The Rampants (13-1) suffered their lone loss of the season on Tuesday as Terry Sanford (11-1) took a 6-3 victory in the second round of the 3A playoffs on the road.
The teams split singles, as Terry Sanford won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, while Rose won at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 with the No. 4 and No. 5 matches going to 10-point tiebreakers.
Singles winners for the Rampants included No. 4 Cecelia Batton (6-3, 3-6, 10-5 over Sophie Blankenship), No. 5 Carson Radcliff (6-4, 3-6, 10-8 over Lauren Zuravel) and No. 6 Christine Carter stopping Paige Canady 6-3, 6-2.
Terry Sanford clinched the match by sweeping doubles.
Annie Lieberman/Mary Anna Stiles defeated Edie Yount/Dabney Osborne 10-5, Blankenship and Hannah Johnson beat Seymour Batton 10-10 (7-2 tiebreaker) and Zuravel and Canady won over Carter and Radlciff 10-2.
Rose’s doubles duo of Osborne and Emily Mitchum will play in the Class 3A state individual tournament Friday.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 3, J.H. Rose 0
The Vikings soccer team completed a season sweep of J.H. Rose on Tuesday night for the second year in a row.
Both Vikings goals came in the second half off the foot of Ryan Davis, with one being assisted by Henry Conway.
The Vikings’ senior night is Thursday against South Central.