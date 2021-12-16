Farmville Central’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams used a pair of commanding performances to sweep visiting Broughton Thursday night.
The boys’ game saw Farmville Central use a big run between the late portions of the first half and early in the second half to pull away on its way to a 80-55 win to remain undefeated on the year at 7-0.
After a mostly back-and-forth opening half, the Jaguars found themselves with a narrow 28-26 lead with 1:58 left in the second quarter.
Farmville Central then got scores on back-to-back possessions on a put-back by Jadakis Daniels followed by a bucket in the paint from Brandon Knight off a long outlet pass from Jah Short.
Jayden Pitt then capped the 7-0 run with a three-pointer inside the final minute of the half to send the Jaguars into the break with a 35-26 edge.
After the Caps opened the second half scoring to pull back within seven, FC went on a 12-0 run to break the game open as Short sparked the run with a basket while Alex Moye, Pitt and Daniels all added two points on the run and Cox had four points, including a pair of free throws.
“I thought defensively, we locked them up and I thought in the third quarter we were great man-to-man-wise,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “Playing man-to-man is tough, you have to talk, move your feet, see the basketball and there are a lot of things going on.
“We had a great week of practice — Monday and Tuesday we went as hard as we could go for it being an exam week.”
The foul line was where the Jaguars spent most of the night, as they finished a combined 26-of-35 from the stripe.
Cox led that effort, going 11-of-12 at the line on his way to finishing the night with 13 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Moye went 6-of-10 and Pitt was 6-of-6 at the line as the duo both finished with 14 points.
Short added a 5-of-7 performance at the charity stripe on his way to a team-high 25 points.
Broughton closed the third quarter on a 9-0 run of its own to pull within 14 at 55-41, but that was as close as the visitors came, as the Jaguars used an 11-0 run late in the game on their way to the 25-point win.
“I thought that throughout the game, our conditioning wore on them as well as our ability to run the court,” Williford said.
The first quarter saw the Caps lead for a large portion of the frame, as Farmville Central struggled to get its offense going. Its first field goal came on a score in the paint from Moye with 2:35 left in the quarter.
Moye’s basket did kick-start a 9-3 run to finish off the quarter, as he scored on the ensuing possession after pulling down an offensive rebound to give the Jaguars their first lead of the game.
After a Pitt 3-pointer, Farmville Central ended the opening quarter in emphatic fashion, as Pitt connected with Short on an alley-oop at the buzzer to give the hosts a 16-13 lead after one quarter of play.
“I thought we kept them on their heels with our attack,” Williford said. “We made it a priority to get paint touches, and we were able to establish that early on.”
The Jaguars are back in action today as they visit Ayden-Grifton at 7:30 p.m.
The game was a rematch of a Dec. 1 contest that saw the Jaguars come away with a 72-51 victory in Raleigh.
GIRLS’ GAME
Farmville Central 71, Broughton 36
The Jags used a dominant opening quarter and never looked back.
The win was the seventh in a row for the Jaguars girls after they dropped back-to-back games early in the season to fall to 1-2.
The home side came out firing from the opening tip, as Kalyn Baker drained a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute to set the tone on her way to a team-high 17 points, 11 of which coming in the opening frame.
After the opening eight minutes of play, the Jaguars found themselves with a resounding 22-7 lead, but kept their foot on the gas for the final three quarters of play.
Broughton battled back in the second quarter to get within 10 at 23-13, before the hosts regained control with a 11-0 run.
Baker got the run started with another trey before a basket by Nyasia Davis and back-to-back 3s from Janisja Carmon.
The Jaguars eventually took a 39-17 lead into the break, as the 3-pointer barrage continued in the third quarter.
Farmville Central drained four 3s in the frame, one apiece from Baker, Corrine Denham, Destiny May and Carmon as it stretched the lead to 55-25 after three.
The Jaguars used runs of 9-1 and 7-0 in the final quarter to close off the game with the 35-point win.
Farmville Central returns to the court today when it hits the road to take on Ayden-Grifton at 6 p.m.