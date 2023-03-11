Farmville Central wins 2A title again

Farmville Central coach Larry Williford stands next to seniors, from left, Brandon Knight, Jayden Pitt, T.J. Perkins and Jah Short after Saturday’s victory against Reidsville.

 Junious Smith

The dynasty continues at Farmville Central.

The Jaguars wrapped up their fourth championship since 2019 in a 75-63 victory over Reidsville in the NCHSAA 2A state title game. This was also Farmville Central's fifth consecutive title game appearance, as the team had a three-peat from 2019-21 and fell to J.M. Robinson last season before getting redemption Saturday.