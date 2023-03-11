...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EST THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and clear, calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 PM EST this evening to 8 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Farmville Central coach Larry Williford stands next to seniors, from left, Brandon Knight, Jayden Pitt, T.J. Perkins and Jah Short after Saturday’s victory against Reidsville.
The Jaguars wrapped up their fourth championship since 2019 in a 75-63 victory over Reidsville in the NCHSAA 2A state title game. This was also Farmville Central's fifth consecutive title game appearance, as the team had a three-peat from 2019-21 and fell to J.M. Robinson last season before getting redemption Saturday.
"We waited 364 days for this," Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said. "We didn't shy away from losing last year and people wanted to talk about our history. I told our guys, 'History doesn't win today.' Some people picked us to lose and it fueled our fire."
The Rams started with a Kendre Harrison slam, but the Jaguars responded with an 11-1 run and never let Reidsville get the lead back. Reidsville certainly challenged, as a Dionte Neal 3-pointer brought the team within 14-13 late in the first. On the other end, Jah Short hit a perimeter shot to start the second, giving Farmville Central a six-point advantage. Farmville Central pushed its lead to 10 midway through the frame, but Reidsville stayed close and eventually got within 30-25 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Reidsville stayed close to Farmville Central, whittling the lead to 49-46 late in the frame after a Neal basket. Short then scored the quarter’s last five points to put Farmville Central ahead eight going into the final frame.
Neal hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth, but Farmville Central’s Jayden Pitt hit one of his own to trigger an 11-2 run to ultimately clinch the game. When Short soared for a breakaway dunk with 5:11 to play, the Jaguars led 65-51. Reidsville didn't get closer than seven from there.
"It means a lot, especially with us losing last year," Short said after the win. "We knew we had to bounce back."
Short ended with 35 points, seven rebounds and three steals, taking the game's Most Valuable Player honor. J.D. Daniels added 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks and won the Most Outstanding Player award. Farmville Central also had another double-figure scorer in M.J. Williams, who had 14 points, three assists and three rebounds.
For Reidsville, Neal had 32 points and four assists as the Rams' Most Outstanding Player, Harrison had 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks and Amari Baggett added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.