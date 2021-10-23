The first Pitt County team to play was the first to advance in the state volleyball playoffs.
Danielle Parker and Savannah Whaley combined for more than 20 kills, and solid back-row defense and passing from Kristin Frazier, Laycie Eastwood and Corinne Denham helped Farmville Central oust East Duplin 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 at home in the first round of the 2A playoffs Friday afternoon.
“I told the girls Wednesday (after the conference tournament finals loss to Ayden-Grifton that they had to have a short memory and you couldn’t hold on to the memory of that for too long,” said Jaguars coach Ashlee Langston, whose squad improved to 15-4 overall as the No. 13 seed. “We had to accept it, recognize what we do better and not let it affect us in the playoffs. I was proud of the fact they came out, hustled real hard, did not let a lot of balls hit the ground and just gave it their all.”
East Duplin (10-10 and the No. 20 seed) battled through the first four service rotations and were tied with the Jaguars before Parker’s three-point serving run gave FC the lead. Whaley added four points of her own (including two aces) to extend the advantage to 13-8.
Addison Kingrey served three points – two aces and a kill from Parker – to make it 17-9.
A three-point run from Frazier gave FC the set.
Eight straight points from Ava Loper – who set up Parker and Whaley for many of the kills – gave the Jaguars a 9-3 lead in set two. East Duplin cut it to five points on three occasions, but a four-point run by Denham (Parker added two kills) and a pair of kills from Whaley put the home team up two sets to none.
Summer Howell, Frazier and Whaley helped FC rally from down 9-8 to up 15-10, as Whaley served seven in a row.
East Duplin closed within four (22-17) but Whaley and Parker got the Jaguars to 24 points, and Denham set Parker for the final kill and the match.