Farmville Central experienced another sub-par season during the spring, going just 1-5 overall.
New Jaguars football coach Ron Cook wants to rebuild a once-successful program by doing things the right way.
“Being .500 – taking baby steps – would be a step in the right direction. If we finish 5-5, I feel that would be a really good season for Farmville Central going forward, considering where they came from,” Cook said. “Wins are important, and I hate losing more than I love winning, but I want to make sure we improve each day, week to week in everything we do – especially fundamentally. Take care of everything off the field and then the wins will take care of themselves.”
The Jaguars suffered a big loss during one of their scrimmages when a projected running back, Rocknie Jenkins, tore his ACL in a scrimmage at Riverside High School. There were also linemen who could not work due to not having enough practice days in.
“It was our first time going full pads and full contact, and we had to be pulled off then field twice during the week at practice (heat),” Cook said. “So we came out of that knowingthere are some things we’d like to see them do better fundamentally.”
The key could be the offensive line, which is working together for the first time. “We are young up front and have to get better, but the second scrimmage (at John A. Holmes in Edenton) was the first time we had them all there at same time,” he said. “Lots of potential there but that doesn’t mean anything if we don’t improve upon it.”
On the positive side, the Jags have a pretty good quarterback battle going between junior Brandon Knight and sophomore Landon Barnes. Cook said both will be on the field as starters regardless of which side of the ball they’re on.
“Landon will end up starting on defense and Brandon is the quarterback right now,” he said.
The Jaguars will utilize a no-huddle approach on offense this season.
“We are looking to play fast up front and get as many plays in as possible running the ball and then pass when we need to,” Cook said. “We definitely have to be run-oriented first. We just need our offensive line to come together and jell because we are pretty young there overall and it’s their first time playing together.”
FCHS has some talent that Cook believes can make plays.
One of them is new quarterback Knight, who has performed well in the Jags’ scrimmages.
“Brandon has thrown the ball pretty well and runs well,” Cook noted.
Another is Malachi Wolf, who can be explosive running or catching the ball.
Other key returners in the backfield include Anthony Suggs at running back, and Te’Shon Brock at wide receiver.
“Suggs runs the ball hard and is physical, while Te’Shon has good hands,” Cook said.
The only returner on the offensive line is Teon Hoggard.
“We want to run the ball out of the triple-option but we will throw off of that to keep secondaries honest,” Cook said.
Cook believes two of the returners on defense could be good – potentially all-conference players – defensive linemen Jayden Sexton and Irvin Perkins.
Damien Person is also expected to contribute on the D-Line and also has potential. “He’s the smallest of the three but is very quick and does a good job getting to the ball,” Cook said.
Returner Octavious Mercer will be one of the inside linebackers, and Barnes should occupy an outside linebacker spot.
Brock is the lone returner in the secondary and will join Wolf (cornerback) in the defensive backfield as players who will spend time on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to be a 3-4 defense up front but will bring four or five with our linebackers or safeties,” Cook said. “We want to be always moving around so an offensive line won’t know where we’re going until the ball is snapped.”
Cook says the difference this year will be attitude.
A bad season would be winning no games or one,” Cook said. “The number one thing I am looking for this season is us playing with a different type of attitude, it’s what we’ve preached all summer. Be more aggressive in everything we do offensively and defensively and special teams.”
The Jaguars open the season Friday with a non-conference game against former conference foe North Johnston. FCHS earned its only win last season against the Panthers.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.