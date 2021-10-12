Farmville Central’s soccer team collected a season-high in goals Monday night against Ayden-Grifton – and the Jaguars needed every one of them.
It took 100 minutes, but FCHS outscored the Chargers 3-1 in overtime to secure a 7-5 triumph at home in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference contest in Farmville.
It was the first win at home for the Jaguars, who improved to 4-4-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the EPC 2A.
Scrappy Ayden-Grifton fell to 0-11-1 overall and 0-8 in the EPC 2A.
“We played hard and they played hard,” said Jags coach Ron Denham. “I think we let up there at the end (of regulation), but at the end of the day, it’s a win.”
Farmville seemingly had the match in hand with 15:45 left in regulation, when Jimmy Garcia squeezed in a shot to give the home team a 4-1 advantage.
The Chargers, however, wouldn’t go quietly.
Midfielder Jackson Evans converted a penalty kick to make it 4-2 with 14:01 remaining, and a goal from Jonathan Romero sliced the deficit to one, 4-3, with 9:19 left.
Ayden-Grifton then used a nice run and shot by Alexis Hernandez to pull even at 4-all with 5:56 remaining.
Both teams played solid defense the rest of the regulation, forcing a pair of 10-minute overtime sessions.
John Kumar’s goal with 7:09 left was the only goal in the first overtime as Farmville Central held a 5-4 advantage.
The Jaguars extended their lead to 6-4 with 7:28 remaining in the second overtime when Juilian Argomaniz made a run down the left side and scored.
Kumar sealed the win for the home team with 57.1 seconds remaining after his goal on an indirect kick.
The Chargers tacked on their last goal on a shot by Cody Suggs following a FCHS turnover near its own goal with 40 seconds left.
Farmville Central had several opportunities in the first half but was only able to generate one goal – a shot from Argomaniz with 25:08 left.
The Jags made it 2-0 with 35:31 remaining in regulation when Garcia followed with a goal after A-G goalie Tremayne Phillips knocked away the initial chance.
The Chargers came right back 90 seconds later behind a tally from Zeke Dawson, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
It took Farmville Central just five minutes to respond, as Sam Flanagan’s goal gave the home team a 3-1 lead with 29:08 left.
Garcia then notched his second goal from the left side with under 16 minutes to play.
It was the third time this season that Ayden-Grifton scored five goals in a match. The previous two occasions, the Chargers tied South Lenoir 5-5 and lost to them 6-5 in nonconference matches.
GIRLS’ TENNIS D.H. Conley 7, Jacksonville 2
The Vikings kept their winning streak intact on Monday with a convincing victory over Jacksonville.
Conley swiped five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. The win came a day before Conley takes on country rival South Central.