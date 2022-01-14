FARMVILLE — Farmville Central led from start to finish on its way to a commanding 90-57 victory over visiting Greene Central Friday night in a key Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash.
The Jaguars opened the game on an 11-2 run and led 19-10 after the first quarter and never let their foot off the gas the remainder of the night.
Derrick Cox opened the scoring for the home side with a bucket 40 seconds in before Alex Moye recorded a steal and a lay in on the ensuing possession.
A deep 3-pointer from Mykal Williams, followed by a bucket from Jayden Pitt and a pair of free throws by Cox, gave Farmville Central (12-3, 5-0 EPC) an 11-2 lead at the 4:37 mark of the first.
Moye added a 3 of his own later in the quarter before Omaurie Phillips closed the scoring in the opening frame with a bucket on the inside with 13 seconds left to send the Jaguars into the second quarter up by nine.
The teams went back and forth in the early portions of the second quarter before Farmville used a 10-0 run late in the frame to break the game open.
Cox got the run started with a tip-in off his own miss on the inside, then Pitt got the capacity crowd going by draining back-to-back corner 3-pointers.
Jadakis Daniels finished off the 10-point run with a bucket in the paint to give the Jaguars a 39-18 lead with 1:15 left in the first half.
A buzzer-beating jumper from Greene Central’s Rayvon Moncrieft brought the score to 42-24 heading into the locker room.
Farmville Central continued to control the game after the break, as it got an emphatic start on a dunk from Moye to kick-start an 8-0 run.
Pitt, Daniels and Williams all added scores during the run as the Jaguars pushed their lead to 54-20 just 2:18 into the third.
Pitt finished the game with a team-high 17 points, while Moye added 15 for Farmville Central.
Greene Central (12-4, 4-2 EPC) used an 8-3 run to close the third quarter to shrink the lead slightly, but the hosts still led by 25 at 61-36 heading into the final quarter of play.
A fast-paced, high-scoring fourth saw Farmville add eight points to the final margin to secure the 90-57 win.
With many of the Jaguars’ starters sitting for most or all of the final eight minutes, Chris Rhodes took over down the stretch, scoring seven points in 60 seconds.
Rhodes first scored on the inside with two minutes remaining, then hit a pair of foul shots at the 1:32 mark before draining a 3 with a minute to play as he finished the night with 11 points.
A score from Brandon Knight closed out the scoring for Farmville with six seconds left before Marquise Newton beat the buzzer on a jumper on the other end for the final points of the game.
The Jaguars will hit the road take on fellow local powerhouse Kinston at 9 p.m. on Saturday night in the final game of the Brandon Ingram MLK Classic. On Monday, they play host to the Farmville Central MLK Invite. Greene Central takes on Heritage at 3 p.m., while Farmville Central battles First Flight in the final game of the day at 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Game Farmville Central 82 Greene Central 13
Farmville Central used a dominant first quarter to take control early on its way to a commanding 82-13 win over Greene Central in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference matchup at home Friday night.
After holding a 4-2 lead in the early going, the Jaguars closed the opening frame on a 26-2 run to take a 30-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
Amiya Joyner got the run started with a bucket at the 6:58 mark as she scored eight points on the run and had 10 in the quarter on her way to a game-high 25 points.
Kalyn Baker, Journee McDaniel, Corrine Denham and Nakevia Phillips all contributed to the run as well.
Kamiyah Wooten finished off the commanding run by scoring on the inside with 1:14 to go before draining a 3-pointer with just five seconds left in the frame to give the hosts a 26-point lead after one quarter of play.
Farmville Central (13-4, 5-0 EPC) then scored the first 22 points of the second quarter to balloon its lead to 52-4 with 3:27 left in the first half.
Joyner accounted for nearly half of the points during the run with 10, while McDaniel added a pair of scores and Denham, Baker, Wooten and Janisja Carmon all had one basket apiece.
The Rams got a 3-pointer from Sy’Kiah Landcaster late in the half, but still faced a 57-9 deficit heading into the break.
Farmville Central continued to build on its lead after the break, out-scoring the visitors 14-4 in the third to take a 71-13 lead into the final quarter of play.
The Jaguars then held Greene Central (1-15, 0-6 EPC) scoreless over the final eight minutes, while they added 11 points to their total to close out the 82-13 victory.
Both teams return to the court Wednesday as Farmville Central hosts North Pitt, while Greene Central travels to Southside.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Pitt 88, West Craven 59Panthers head coach Antwon Pittman got win on his homecoming to alma mater West Craven on Friday night.
Two usual went above and beyond even their usual outstanding play to make sure it happened. Zamareya Jones unleashed 41 points while Aquarius Pettaway had a double-double with 19 points and 21 rebounds for the Panthers (13-2, 4-0).
North Pitt plays at Farmville on Wednesday in a battle for first place.