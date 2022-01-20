Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.