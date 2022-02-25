J.H. Rose’s Sydney Boyer goes on the attack against New Bern in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference matchlast season. Boyer was named The Reflector’s girls’ athlete of the fall after leading the Rampants on a state title chase..
The 2021 girls’ fall sports season at J.H. Rose was highlighted by a pair of strong seasons on the court from its volleyball and tennis teams.
The tennis team entered the postseason with an undefeated record, while the volleyball team came just one win shy of playing for a state title.
While the Rampants volleyball team had a handful of leaders, senior Sydney Boyer was at the center of it all, and she has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Fall for Rose.
Boyer closed out her career with 164 kills as she helped lead the Rampants to a 24-4 record and a berth in the 3A state semifinals.
Rose had been dominant in the state playoffs up until its loss, as it recorded sweeps over Seventy-First, Scotland and Carrboro in the opening three rounds before recording a four-set win over Person in the state quarterfinals.
J.H. Rose eventually saw its impressive season come to an end when it was swept by eventual state champion Cedar Ridge in the East Region final.
Boyer finished the year with a team-leading .424 hitting percentage, and she had just 28 errors on the season.
The senior was also third on the team with 25 blocks on the season to go along with 68 service points.
Boyer recorded double-digit kills in seven matches on the season, with her season-high 12 kills coming in a sweep of Ayden-Grifton.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Amelia Taft — Recorded a team-high 180 kills on the season for the Rampants and also recorded 71 service points.
The junior posted double figures in kills five times on the year, as her two best matches came against New Bern where she recorded 19 and 18 kills in a sweep and a four-set victory.
Anna Bayes — The junior led Rose with 77 service points on the year to go along with 41 aces and 86 kills.
Tennis
Dabney Osborne — Was part of a doubles team that finished second at the 3A East Regional tournament to qualify for states.
Emily Mitchum — Teamed up with Osborne to qualify for the state tournament after taking second at the 3A East Regional tournament.
Edie Yount — Went 1-1 for the Rampants in singles play at the 3A East Regional tournament. As a team, Rose finished the year 13-1, suffering its lone loss (6-3) to Terry Sanford in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Cross Country
Saline Kulas — The sophomore posted a time of 22:44 to finish in 92nd at the 3A state championship meet.
Kulas also finished 13th at the East Regional meet with a time of 20:48.