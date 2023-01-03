John Paul II's Roseborough

John Paul II’s Rion Roseborough finds room to run on the edge during a game against Wayne Christian this past season. Roseborough put up big numbers in the ground game on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall at JP2.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

A third consecutive run to the NCISAA 8-man state championship game by the John Paul II football team was at the center of its boys’ fall sports season.

While the Saints fell just three points short against Arendell Parrott Academy in the title game, it does not diminish the success of their season.