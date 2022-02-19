..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
John Paul II Catholic running back Rion Roseborough battles for yards against Cary Christian during the NCISAA Class 1A 8-man state championship game. Roseborough enjoyed a dominant season for the Saints.
The boys’ fall sports season at John Paul II Catholic High School was once again highlighted by a strong year from the football team.
The Saints made their second appearance in as many years in the NCISAA Class Division I 8-man title game and finished the year with a record of 9-3.
At the forefront of John Paul II’s success was running back Rion Roseborough, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Boys Athlete of the Fall for the Saints.
The junior ran for 2,164 yards on 273 carries for 30 touchdowns on the year, as he surpassed 100 yards in all but two of the games, also amassing 200 yards three times and going over the 300-yard mark twice.
Roseborough’s season was highlighted by his performance in the title game loss, where he rushed for 349 yards and five scores on 46 totes.
He also earned Big 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Honorable Mentions Football
Joey Koesters — The junior led the Saints offensive line, a unit that helped the team rush for 4,166 yards and 54 touchdowns on the season.
Keiveion Moore — Named the Big 8 Defensive Player of the Year. The sophomore led the team with 147 tackles on the year, including 81 solo tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss. Moore also rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns on the year, led by an 83-yard performance against Hobbton. Defensively, he posted double-digit tackles in all but two of the Saints games, including going over 20 tackles against Faith Christian (22) and Hobbton (21).
Justin Biggs — Had a big year as a second go-to back for the Saints behind Roseborough. He carried the ball 189 times for 1,356 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. His big game came in a 44-36 win over Rocky Mount Academy when he rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 20 totes. The sophomore also surpassed 200 yards against Cary Christian in the title game, while going over the 100-yard mark four other times on the year.
Soccer
Esteban Escobar — Led the Saints with nine goals on the year while also dishing out five assists. The junior’s season was highlighted by a hat trick in a 4-3 victory over St. Thomas More Academy as he helped lead his team to a 7-9-1 record on the year. John Paul II won its playoff opener 4-1 over Epiphany before seeing its season come to an end with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Wayne Country Day.
Zaiere Evans — The junior was second on the team with seven goals on the season while adding three assists for the Saints.