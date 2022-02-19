JP II VB 1

John Paul II Catholic’s Hailey Davenport led her team to conference regular season and tournament titles this season.

 File / The Daily Reflector

Editor's Note

The Daily Reflector’s Athletes of the Fall are here. Each Friday and weekend edition in the month of February will be feature our picks for the top female and male athlete along with honorable mentions from each of our local high schools for the fall season. Following the success of our first-ever Athletes of the Year editions last summer, which for the first time included selections from all scholastic sports teams, we have decided to do it for each of the three sports seasons. As always, we enlisted the help of individual schools, their athletic directors and some coaches to help us make the nominations before the staff made the final picks. The selections are based on big seasons, exemplary careers and off-the-field achievements.

Nathan Summers

GREENVILLE — The 2021 fall girls sports season at John Paul II Catholic High School was highlighted by the play of its volleyball team.

At the forefront of the team’s success this year was outside hitter Hailey Davenport.

The junior had a dominant season at the net for the Saints on her way to being named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Fall for John Paul II.

Davenport led the team in kills with 253, service points with 73, aces with 57 and digs with 248 on the year.

She helped lead her team to a 15-9 record and the Coastal Plain Independent Conference regular season and tournament titles as she recorded double-digit kills in 13 matches this season.

Davenport’s season was highlighted by an 18-kill performance in a sweep of Liberty Christian Academy.


Honorable Mentions Volleyball

Cayley Davenport — The senior setter finished with 302 assists for the Saints to close out her career.

Davenport added 54 service points and 53 aces to go along with 74 kills on the year.

Jamie Galanis — Finished her sophomore season with 76 kills along with 11 blocks. She also recorded 62 service points and 16 aces on the year.

Cross Country

Emma Anderson — The freshman set the school record time for the Saints this fall.