John Paul II's Davenport

John Paul II’s Hailey Davenport sends a shot over the net during a match against Wayne Country Day this past fall. A strong season at the net and service line led to Davenport being selected as The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for JP2.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

John Paul II’s girls’ fall sports season was centered around another strong season by its volleyball team.

The Saints put together their third consecutive winning season, going 21-8 and reaching the second round of the NCISAA playoffs.