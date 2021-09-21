The John Paul II Catholic volleyball team is trying to develop consistency as its tries to break a losing streak.
“We’ve hit a rough patch and going to try and work our way through it,” Saints coach Trayce Ruffin said after his team lost in three sets to Pungo Christian Academy on Monday.
The Raiders handed JP II its fourth loss over the past five matches with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-21 triumph on the road.
The Saints dropped to 5-7 overall while the Raiders improved to 8-3.
JPII’s main issue against Pungo seemed to be miscommunication – or no communication at all.
Several Pungo kills, serves and returns found open spaces as the Saints were late arriving to a spot for much of the match.
Audrey Gibbs gave her team a quick 3-0 lead before a Jamie Galinis kill off a set from Cayley Davenport got JPII on the board.
The Raiders were able to maintain their advantage before a kill from Hailey Davenport cut the deficit to 12-10. The Saints added a point on Macy Johnson’s serve, but two missed kills increased Pungo’s lead to four, prompting Ruffin to call timeout.
The Raiders added two more points before a kill from Davenport ended the run. However, JPII was only able to score five points on its next five service chances as the visitors pulled away behind solid block defense.
JPII trailed early in the second set before Calie Phelps stepped to the line and served up three points in a row – including an ace – to give the Saints the 6-4 lead.
It didn’t last long, however. Pungo, behind five straight points from Autumn Gibbs (which included a kill from Reagan Stoop), took a 15-7 advantage until Cayley Davenport’s return briefly ended the Raiders’ momentum.
The Saints continued to battle, though, as Caroline Williams reeled off seven straight to tie it at 15-all (Hailey Davenport and Cayley Davenport had nice plays) before Stoop gave her team a kill and the 16-15 lead.
A side-out tied it, but Ashley Pippin’s two points put the Raiders in the lead for good. A couple of missed kills by JPII and the visitors had a two sets to none lead.
The Davenports, Phelps, Johnson and Hannah Smith helped the Saints stay tied with Pungo through the first six service rotations of the final set.
A kill by Stoop tied it at 5-all, and three more points pushed the visitors’ advantage to three.
The Raiders spent the rest of the set establishing their lead only to see JPII battle back on several occasions to cut into the deficit.
Pungo led 19-13, but two kills from Hailey Davenport and a side-out made it 20-16. Johnson then served three straight (Hailey Davenport added another kill) to make it 20-19 before a side-out gave the Raiders a point.
Points from Autumn Gibbs and Abby Cutler – the latter off a match-clinching kill from Stoop – gave Pungo the sweep.
CROSS COUNTRY Kleckners in top 20
A pair of South Central High School runnners placed in the top 20, while two D.H. Conley competitors reached the top 50 in the Boys Open 5,000-meter run of the 10th annual Adidas Cross Country Challenge at Cary’s Wake Med Soccer Complex.
The Falcons’ Elliott Kleckner placed seventh overall with a time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds, while brother Cooper Kleckner took 19th place with a time of 16:03.
For D.H. Conley, Nathan Geyer was 35th with a time of 16:21, while Landen Williams took 46th overall at 16:41.
There were 212 runners in the event. The top time was 15:19, set by Connor Wingfield of Daniel Boone High School.
The South Central boys team finished 19th overall; Conley was 21st out of 24 teams.