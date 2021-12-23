WILLIAMSTON - Camden High School’s varsity boys basketball team used solid defense, three players in double figures and clutch free throws late to defeat Riverside 50-44 for the boys championship of the annual Wash House Laundromat Christmas Classic at Riverside High School.
Andre Barnett (14 points) and Isaiah Hill (11) earned all-tournament honors for the Bruins, who improved to 6-3 overall. Riverside dropped to 3-4.
A three-pointer by Brett Mansfield and baskets from Barnett (off a pass from Hill) and Charlie Pippen bolted Camden to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes. Riverside’s Jadarius Bryant ended the run with a basket, but the Knights struggled from outside and the Bruins extended their lead to 16-6 behind Hill, Barnett and a three-pointer from Jordan Cooper.
Riverside was able to cut into the lead several times throughout the contest but were never able to overtake Camden, which never trailed from the opening tip.
A triple from Darius Lewis (all-tournament for Riverside) pulled the Knights within four (18-14) with just over four minutes left before halftime, but a 9-4 run by the Bruins (Hill, Pippen and Barnett) gave the visitors a 27-18 lead at the break.
Mansfield’s trey late in the third stanza extended Camden’s lead to 10 (37-27) before Riverside used a 5-0 mini-run (baskets from Terrell Burns and Lewis) to cut the deficit to five (37-32) entering the fourth quarter.
The Knights started strong in the final stanza. A free throw by Jaylen Williams and an old-fashioned three-point play from Bryant sliced the Camden lead to one point (37-36) with 6:11 remaining.
Pippen made a clutch basket, Hill scored on a drive to the rim and Pippen answered again with another bucket from the baseline which boosted the Bruins to a seven-point advantage (43-36) with 4:12 left.
Burns briefly stopped the Camden momentum with a basket that made it a five-point game, but Austin Weddie drilled a triple – his only points of the contest – to put the Bruins ahead by eight again with 2:36 remaining.
Lewis’ triple brought the deficit back down to four (46-42) with 1:49 left, but Camden used free throws from Hill and Barnett to maintain the lead. A key rebound by J’Ron Pendleton on a missed free throw resulted in him being fouled, and he made both shots with 6.8 seconds left to seal the victory.
Pippen was the third Camden player in double figure scoring with 11 points.
Lewis (14 points) and Burns (10) paced Riverside. Williams chipped in eight points.
DAY ONE
Riverside 82,
Holmes 75 (OT)
Despite balanced scoring and three players in double figures, John A. Holmes managed just one basket in overtime (Taysean Williams) in a seven-point loss to the Knights (3-3 overall).
Riverside was playing its fourth game in six days.
Williams’ rebound follow shot tied the score at 71-all with 2:49 remaining in the extra session. But a poised Riverside squad took the lead for good at 2:13 on a basket by Jamir James, who added an old-fashioned three-point play to make it 76-71 with 1:19 left.
The Aces (1-4) missed their final three shots and turned the ball over twice in the waning seconds. The closest they could get was three points (78-75) on two free throws by Ireal Hills with 37.7 seconds left; the Knights sealed the win with clutch free throws from James and Darius Lewis in the final 27 seconds.
Jon Bridgett’s two free throws gave Holmes a 66-63 lead with 1:38 left in regulation, but Riverside regained the advantage on four free throws from Lewis with 67 seconds remaining.
Matt Winborne’s spinning basket with 19.4 left gave the Aces their final lead (68-67), but James made one of two foul shots with eight seconds remaining to send the game into overtime, which was Riverside’s fourth straight.
Bridgett led Holmes with 16 points, followed by Divon Ward with 15 and Winborne with 13. Naijhir White and Hills provided nine and eight points, respectively.
Lewis paced Riverside with 29 points while Terrell Burns added 21. Jadarius Bryant provided 12 points and James added 11.