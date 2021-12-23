WILLIAMSTON - Tarboro High School’s varsity girls used a 24-9 run in the third quarter to pull away, and the Vikings withstood a Riverside comeback in the fourth stanza for a 56-47 victory on the road on Dec. 17.
Tarboro scored the first four points (baskets from Jeana’a McNeil and Jamia Guilford) and led 10-5 in the first quarter before Riverside used an 8-5 edge led by Keary Jones and Jamaria Brown to pull within two, 15-13.
Riverside tied it at 15-all on a bucket by Bailey Hughes just 29 seconds into the second quarter. The Vikings responded with the next six points (four from McNeil and two from Guilford) to forge ahead 21-15.
The teams traded offense the rest of the stanza. Tarboro held an eight-point lead (27-19), but the Knights used three free throws in the final 1:16 to slice the deficit to five (27-22) at the break.
A three-pointer by Jones pulled the home team within six early in the third quarter, but the length and physical play of the Tarboro defense, led by McNeil and Guilford, among others) sparked an 18-6 flurry over the next six minutes that extended the Vikings advantage to 20 (51-31).
Guilford started the run with a jumper, then followed with a driving basket and a turnaround jumper for a 37-25 lead, forcing Riverside to call timeout.
Miracle Roundtree added a free throw for Tarboro. The Knights ended the run with a free throw from Brown.
Emma Edwards’ steal and layup started a 7-0 flurry, helped by baskets from Guilford, McNeil and Ashyra Carroll (the latter off a pass from Jamie Guilford) to push the Vikings’ lead to 19.
Jones took a rebound and went the length of the floor for a layup for Riverside to briefly halt the Tarboro momentum, but the Vikings used a pair of baskets from Carroll and Jamie Guilford at the end of the quarter to remain in command.
Jones then sparked the Riverside comeback in the fourth quarter.
She passed to Hughes for two, then scored the next nine points to bring her team within 10 (52-42) with 1:36 remaining.
But Jamia Guilford had a key block that would have trimmed the deficit to eight, and Tarboro got a transition bucket from Jamie Guilford and two free throws from Edwards in the remaining time to seal the win.
Guilford led Tarboro with a team-high 26 points while McNeil added 15.
Jones and Brown paced Riverside with 29 and 12 points, respectively. Jones amassed 13 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Knights were making their comeback.