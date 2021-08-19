Nate Conner is optimistic about D.H. Conley’s chances for a successful football season this fall.
The Vikings have several players back from last season’s squad, but they have to replace some linemen, build depth and stay healthy as they try to navigate through another COVID-related season.
“It’s a completely new team in a lot of ways,” said Conner, the Vikings’ head coach. “We got some key pieces back I am excited about like quarterback Bryce Jackson, two offensive linemen I feel really good about and some receivers, so I am excited about those we have back. “But it’s early, and there are guys who have to step into new roles this year and they’ve worked really hard – they just have to do it in game situations.”
Conner was pleased with the progress made in scrimmages against Tarboro and Wilson Fike.
“I was pleased with the way our boys came out and competed against Tarboro, who has a great program and brings a great level of physicality, and it was the first time we could figure out what kind of football team we have,” Conner said. “There were plenty of mistakes to correct. What was exciting is that we then out and worked on improving some of those things we messed up on when we scrimmaged Fike. We were fortunate to come out of those healthy and continue this thing going into the right direction.”
But as the case with most teams, line play could be the difference.
“I think we have some guys who are capable of being real explosive players, it all comes down to how we can play on the offensive and defensive lines,” Conner said. “We have to stay healthy because we don’t have a ton of depth at those spots.”
On offense, the Vikings’ success starts up front with the offensive line. Two started every game last year as sophomores – Bryce Weaver (tackle) and Jayden Hunter (guard), who Conner thinks will be really good players. “They have a lot of experience and have good size and athleticism and are tough.”
Janarde Cannon (guard) has stepped into a starting role on the line, and some JV kids are also looking to step in and help create depth.
At quarterback, Bryce Jackson returns for another year under center.
“It gives you confidence to have him back there,” Conner said. “He’s come up through the system and has a lot of game experience. He came back amped up after a great baseball season and was able to step right in because he knew the offense. You get a great comfort level with a kid who’s proven he can throw it and can run it.”
Spencer Axson will be at running back and has potential, Conner said, as well as Ridge McDonald, who filled in nicely last year as a freshman while players recovered from injuries.
Another player who could make an impact on offense is Cooper Marcum, a junior who could be a fullback, an H-back or a tight end and who Conner calls a dynamic athlete who has the potential to do some special things.
“We want to be balanced – be able to run it and throw it,” Conner said. “We’re at our best when we can do both and keep the defense on their heels. I think we have the skill pieces to do that but we have to get the job done on the offensive line.”
On defense, Conley lost a few to graduation but has some players returning and some will have also play both ways.
“We don’t have 22 starters, so some of those guys are going to have to go on both sides,” Conner said.
Weaver and Hunter could rotate in on the defensive line, and returner Jamal Troche has a chance to be a force against opposing offenses. Conner said the plan is to rotate a lot of bodies in so as to keep everyone fresh.
In addition, Walker Kassnove will play some D-Line and outside linebacker while Ryan Carter looks for some time at inside linebacker (and leading tackler) after he returns from rehabbing an injury.
“We are excited about Ryan coming back; we think he’s going to be the leader of our defense,” Conner said. “But the positive side is, guys will have to step in so we can build depth until Ryan comes back.”
The secondary is rebuilding after suffering losses to graduation (Leshaun Atchison and Kahlil Harper among them), but one of the safeties returns (Jhi McCullor) and Caleb Dudley is expected to step in and do a solid job in the secondary as well, Conner said.
“We play an odd front but want to be multiple and change things up front,” Conner said. “I think our kids will attack and run to the football and we’re going to put them in situations where they can be successful, be sound and make plays.”
On special teams, Marcum is going to handle some kicking and punting until Carter returns.
Conley makes the transition from 3A to 4A and will be part of the former Eastern Carolina Conference, now known as the Big Carolina 3A/4A (it was changed recently) along with J.H. Rose, South Central (which is now 3A), Jacksonville, Havelock, Northside-Jacksonville and New Bern (4A).
“We have some great opponents and perennial powers in eastern North Carolina in our conference,” Conner said. “Every week you have a big game to prepare for, which is exciting, and anyone can beat anyone any given week.”