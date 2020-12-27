The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s initial draft of the 2021-2025 Realignment Plan has been met with mostly positive response from high school athletic directors in Pitt County.
Athletic directors from J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, North Pitt, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton – as well as neighboring Greene Central – weighed in on the initial draft and how it affects particular schools.
Conference 19 (names of conferences will be decided in the final plan) will be a 3-A/4-A league made up of six 3-A schools and two 4-A schools.
Joining 4-As Conley and New Bern will be 3-A Rose, Havelock, Jacksonville, Richlands and Northside-Jacksonville.
Rose, Conley and South Central are three county schools which make up the current version of the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference.
Clay Medlin, AD at Rose, said: “We are happy with the projections. It’s certainly something different from any other conferences we’ve had, but the change could be nice. We are still a little confused about the geography of our conference and the splitting up of the Onslow County schools into two different leagues, but we’ll wait and see in March if the NCHSAA sticks with these conferences.”
As with any realignment, Medlin first looks at travel and attendance.
“With travel, we look at time missed in class for athletes and arrival time back at night from an away game. With Conley, South Central and New Bern, those are minimal which is good,” he said. “With Havelock, Richlands, Northside and Jacksonville, those times are going to be much greater. We’re not overly pleased with that, but having been in the Wilmington conference years ago, we can’t complain too much.”
In regard to fan attendance, Medlin said, “This conference somewhat scares me with people paying at the gate to come see a game. We have long-standing rivalries that date back many decades with other schools around our area (Rocky Mount, Fike, Washington, etc.) and those games typically bring out more than your everyday fan. We don’t have much history with any other of the four new schools – obviously we do with Conley, South Central and New Bern. So before we ever get going, we feel good about their fans traveling to us, but I’m personally concerned if the average citizen will travel from Havelock or Onslow County to come to our games at home.”
Regarding any possible changes he would like to see, Medlin offered, “I don’t have any specific changes. I feel this new conference, if it sticks, will be fairly competitive from top to bottom in some sports. One thing this does do is potentially allow us to reach out to some closer schools for non-conference competition and continue our series with them from over the years.”
Rob Maloney, AD at Conley, relayed his thoughts on the possible new league.
“We are generally happy with the alignment from a travel standpoint,” he said. “The NCHSAA used a new formula which included last year’s ADM (average daily membership); as a result, Conley and New Bern were both designated as 4-A schools. This created the potential to send us to 4-A leagues located in New Hanover or Wake counties. Fortunately for us, we were placed in a more regional-friendly combination league with fellow Pitt County members South Central and Rose. This will be beneficial for travel and academics.”
What about advantages or disadvantages?
“The disadvantage that we will have will come during the playoffs,” Maloney said. “The 4-A division could have a school such as ours with an ADM of 1,625 students competing against schools such as Myers Park (3,688) or Apex Friendship (2,631). Many of the Wake County schools are well over 2,000 students.
“In addition, Conley is the only Pitt County high school that’s not allowed to have open enrollment. This is something that could help remedy the 4-A disadvantage. Regardless, the NCHSAA has a very tough job to do looking at things through a very large lens. We appreciate their hard work and look forward to the next chapter in N.C. high school athletics.”
Matt Goddard, AD at North Pitt, said he is satisfied with the Panthers’ potential new conference, which would place North Pitt in a 1-A/2-A league with Greene Central, Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and Washington (all 2-As) paired with 1-A Northside-Pinetown and Southside.
Ayden-Grifton and Greene Central are currently part of the Eastern Carolina 2-A, while North Pitt and Farmville Central are currently part of the Eastern Plains 2-A.
“We appreciate A-G, Farmville and North Pitt being kept in the same conference again, finally,” Goddard said. “It just makes senses and helps in scheduling, games, travel and natural rivalries. Greene Central is one of our longest opponents and we’re glad to have them back. Washington is familiar to us as well.
“I’ve never been in a split conference before but know that Northside and Southside run good and stable programs and field plenty of teams/sports, so while it will be different having that split there, we’re just going to play whoever it is that lines up against us, no matter the number of A’s they have attached to their classification.”
Goddard also spoke of finances versus competition.
“Overall, financially, this is a good alignment for us thus far. Competitively, it will add some pressure to continue to improve on the fields/courts and honestly, that will make us better,” he said. “There’s individual things we realize will be tough (wrestling will have to compete with a powerhouse in conference) but overall, for me as AD, I’m hoping it sticks about how it is.”
Larry Williford, AD at Farmville Central, added his thoughts about the proposed new conference.
“We are happy to be back in a conference with longtime rivals Greene Central and Ayden-Griffon. As with all realignments, you have to play the hand you are dealt,” he said.
David Bryant, AD at Greene Central, also offered his opinion.
“The new realignment shifts Greene Central to a conference with a lot of former conference members but keeps us with several current ones. I think the state has done a good job creating the new conferences,” he said. “The new conference will add one long trip to our schedule, Northside, but we currently play the other schools in our current conference or as a non-conference.”
Regarding how the new league will affect finances, Bryant said: “ I don’t think that this conference will impact us a lot financially as long as our fans continue to come out and support our athletic program. We will continue to play some of our current conference rivals in non-conference games. The state will look at possible adjustments in the next few weeks, so nothing is set in stone until then.”
Corey Skinner, AD at Ayden-Grifton, also made comments on the Chargers’ potential new conference.
“I think at A-G, most of the projections and possibilities were going to be fine with us,” Skinner said. “We have really enjoyed the conference we are in and would love to stay, but an opportunity to join with our in-county schools is also intriguing. This first draft kind of gave us both – some from our old conference and some from our county.
“Adding the 1-A schools from Beaufort County caught us by surprise. I think most schools would agree with this after seeing that every conference was a split 1-A/2-A. We thought we had a good shot to be 1-A ourselves, so this is somewhat of a relief to be joined by a few. We have working relationships with both schools (Northside/Southside) in many sports in which we already schedule with them, so that is helpful as well.”
Skinner did raise some concerns – mainly travel and finances.
“Our biggest concerns moving forward are scheduling and travel budgets. We have such a quick turnaround this year due to the delayed realignment,” he said. “Our in-county schools, as well as Northside and Southside, made up a majority of our non-conference schedules in all sports. Finding new non-conference opponents will be a concern until they are filled. It is our hope we have built relationships with our previous conference members as well as other schools within our area to fill these vacancies. While travel is reduced, it will still be a significant part of our school athletic budget moving forward –especially coming off a year with reduced revenues.”
South Central AD Chris Cherry could not be reached for comment.