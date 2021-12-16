Wednesday’s National Signing Day saw many high school athletes from around the area sign their National Letters of Intent.
The early signing period runs through Friday.
Among those local athletes was J.H. Rose running back Michael Allen, who made his commitment to N.C. State official Wednesday morning in the Rose gymnasium.
Allen, who is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state in the 2022 class, signed his NLI in front of a large crowd of family, friends, teammates and coaches.
“It feels great, it’s a whole bunch of weight off of my shoulders,” Allen said. “I’m just extremely excited to get started, I love the support that came out today and I am extremely blessed.”
The running back finished his standout career with 2,298 rushing yards on 302 carries and 30 touchdowns.
He stated his decision to commit to N.C. State over ECU, South Carolina and UNC among others was the family feeling he got with the Wolfpack.
“It’s truly a pack. I love how they made it feel. Going up there to visit solidified it. Coach Roper, coach Doeren and coach Merci did a fantastic job recruiting,” Allen said. “I love how they make it feel, it doesn’t feel like I left home.”
Allen will be joining a Wolfpack squad that finished the 2021 regular season with a mark of 9-3 and will return many of its key players next season.
The senior, who helped lead his team to the 3A state title game last Friday night, was also a member of the Rampants’ title-winning baseball team.
“Making it to the state championship was fantastic, but starting 0-3 really showed everyone’s true colors and what they were about,” Allen said. “Nothing changed, it was still a family and everyone believing in each other knowing what we’re capable of.”
“I am extremely proud of these guys and I am just blessed to have this group with me and to carry me on throughout the rest of my life because I am not going to get out of contact with any of them.”
As for what Allen hopes to bring to the Wolfpack: “They are getting somebody that is going to come in and work, I’m going to come in and do what needs to be done and I’m ready to get started.”
Other athletes singing their NLI’s included:
D.H. Conley senior softball duo Emma Adams and Olivia Knight, who both committed to play at Virginia Wesleyan.
The battery duo helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs in their junior campaigns this past spring.
Adams was a key for Conley in the circle, where she completed her junior season with a 0.74 ERA over 28.1 innings, allowing just three earned runs on 15 hits while striking out 36.
The pair was key to the team’s success at the plate, as Knight finished the season with a .351 batting average, scoring 12 runs and driving in seven, while Adams posted a .486 average with 12 RBIs and six runs scored.
Ayden-Grifton senior Holly Cannon committed to play volleyball at Lenoir County Community College.
Cannon finished her final season with the Chargers with 440 assists and 51 aces to help lead the team to a 20-4 record and a trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs.