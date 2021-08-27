Week Two of the high school football season commences tonight with five of the six county teams looking to recover from season-opening losses.
J.H. Rose is at home against last season’s Class 3-AA state finalist Cleveland, while D.H. Conley travels to Cary, Farmville Central hosts North Lenoir, South Central goes to West Craven, North Pitt plays at Manteo and Ayden-Grifton returns to Carteret County to play East Carteret.
CLEVELAND AT J.H. ROSE
Two of the state’s premier running backs will face off when the Rams visit Greenville to battle the Rampants.
Cleveland’s Omarion Hampton has committed to UNC, while Rose’s Michael Allen has decided on N.C. State.
Hampton finished with 158 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries in the Rams’ 52-0 victory over Cary.
“Cleveland is a very good and physical football team, and (Hampton) is one of the best running backs in the state,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “Our plan is to keep him in the phone booth, and we have to make sure all 11 guys go to the ball because one guy can’t bring him down.”
The Rams finished with 376 total yards, 258 on the ground. Cleveland has other weapons as well: quarterback Skyler Locklear threw for 118 yards and a TD, while Jashawn Middleton caught five passes for 33 yards and a score.
“We have to be able to match their level of play,” Bland said. “We have to do a better job up front on our offensive line and do a better job of tackling on defense.”
Rose counters with Allen, who caught 10 passes from quarterback Will Taylor for 207 yards and two TDs in a 34-26 loss to Wilson Hunt. Taylor completed 22 of 40 passes for 283 yards, four TDs and three interceptions. Jayden Grimes caught five passes for 35 yards and a score.
The Rampants had no running game (11 carries for a minus-5 yards) against the Warriors.
Defensively, Rose is hoping for solid games from Klavon Brown (10 tackles and forced fumble/recovery last week), Juantrea Bradley Jr. (5.5 tackles) and Jahquarious Brown (3.5 tackles).
Keyshawn Monk and Nick Imarah (12 tackles each against Cary) were the Rams’ defensive leaders last week.
“If we can cut out the turnovers and miscues on offense and tackle better on defense, I think we have a great chance of winning,” Bland said.
CONLEY AT CARY
Meanwhile, D.H. Conley will travel to Cary, the team that Cleveland beat in Week One.
The Vikings are coming off a 34-24 loss at Laney last week in a game delayed more than an hour due to lightning.
“I thought our boys handled (the delay) very well,” Vikings head coach Nate Conner said. “I don’t think that was necessarily the reason we lost – it was frustrating, yes, but our boys did a good job and it’s obviously more comfortable dealing with something like that at home rather than on the road.”
Conner is hoping for a nice night for football – even though it will be hot.
“We are hoping for a dry night, but we can’t control those things,” he said. “It’s hot in eastern North Carolina, we’re playing Cary and I am sure it’s hot in Wake County too.”
Conner said the team has been inside for practice much of this week due to the heat.
“The heat will get to us a little in the game, but we have to rest on the conditioning we have done all summer,” he said. “That’s why we work all summer to stay in shape so these kind of moments don’t hit us out of nowhere.”
Cary has strength and size on its offensive and defensive lines, and Conner’s hope is the Vikings can win some of those battles. “We have to protect the quarterback (Bryce Jackson) in the passing game and play our gaps well,” he said. “If we can do that, we can have some success.”
NORTH PITT AT MANTEO
The Panthers are coming off a 48-0 loss at home on Monday to Class 4A New Bern (Northwest Halifax, the Panthers’ original opponent, cancelled due to COVID protocols). Manteo is coming off a 50-6 loss to Perquimans.
“Manteo will be well-coached and disciplined,” North Pitt head coach Greg Watford said. “They have an experienced quarterback who throws well and is a talented, hard-nosed runner.
“Offensively, we need to protect the ball and be balanced passing and rushing and generate some chunk plays, and defensively, we need to aggressively pursue the ball and tackle well when we get there.”
SOUTH CENTRAL AT WEST CRAVEN
The Falcons will look to rebound from a loss to Kinston against a team playing its season opener.
South Central coach Andy Tew said his team’s performance was adequate but not good enough to overcome four turnovers and several penalties.
“Our offensive line blocked well and we were able to move the ball on the ground,” he said. “They keys this week will be to tackle better, continue to run the ball effectively, win the turnover battle, limit penalties and make big plays on offense when we get the chance.”
For Tew, this week is all about improvement.
“We had limited snaps during our scrimmages, so game experience is key,” he said.
NORTH LENOIR AT FARMVILLE CENTRAL
Farmville Central was the only Pitt County team to win last week, as the Jaguars equaled last season’s win total with a 41-6 triumph over North Johnston the road.
This week, the opponent is North Lenoir, which trailed early against Greene Central but came back on Monday after a weather postponement and rallied for a win.
“North Lenoir is a tougher opponent this week that plays hard and has some good athletes on the offensive side of the ball,” Jaguars coach Ron Cook said. “We need to win the kicking game to gain an advantage. Offensively, we need to play fast and dominate the line of scrimmage, and defensively, we need to have great eye discipline while trusting keys and have great pursuit to the ball.”
AYDEN-GRIFTON AT EAST CARTERET
The Chargers make their return to Carteret County this week – this time to battle East Carteret. Ayden-Grifton fell 20-14 at West Carteret last week, while the Mariners outscored Swansboro 61-42 in their opener while piling up 682 total yards (566 rushing, 116 passing).
Chargers coach Todd Lipe was pleased with the running of Rahmik Moore, as well as the team’s fight to win, but noted his squad has a much tougher challenge this week.
“East Carteret has a fast and athletic quarterback (Adam McIntosh), which will make things very difficult for us,” Lipe said. “We have to do a better job with the center/quarterback snap, sustaining our blocks, tackling and playing sound assignment football.”