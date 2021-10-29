Pitt County high school football teams still have much to play for as the regular season comes to a close tonight.
While it is expected that the county will have four teams (J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley, North Pitt and South Central) make the state playoffs based on the new RPI rankings from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (along with Greene Central), where they exactly end up could be determined by this week’s games.
In the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference, Rose travels to Havelock, while South Central goes to D.H. Conley.
In the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, North Pitt plays at Farmville Central while Ayden-Grifton entertains Washington. Greene Central is off this week.
And in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Asssociation 8-Man division, John Paul II Catholic hosts Arendell Parrott Academy in a battle of unbeaten conference foes.
J.H. ROSE AT HAVELOCK
The Rampants (4-1, 5-4) visit Havelock (3-2, 6-2) with the possibility of two spots in the final league standings being determined. Rose was off last week after falling 48-0 to New Bern on Oct. 15.
If Rose wins, it finishes in a tie with New Bern (5-1, 7-1) for the league title. (New Bern owns the tiebreaker based on their win two weeks ago and will be the 4A No. 1 seed from the conference for the playoffs). If the Rampants lose and Jacksonville (3-2, 6-2) beats Northside-Jacksonville (0-5, 0-9), there will be a three-way tie for second in the league, as well as for the top 3A seed from the conference. In that scenario, the Cardinals own the tiebreaker over the Rams and Rampants by virtue of their 29-28 victory over the Bears earlier this season.
“We control our own destiny,” said Rose head coach Will Bland. “We were on a roll for a while and I think we got too complacent. We’ve hit the reset button, the kids are focused and we want to be playing our best in order to get ready for the playoffs.”
SOUTH CENTRAL AT D.H. CONLEY
Despite a difficult season in which the Falcons (1-4, 1-6) lost games due to COVID, they are still seeded No. 32 based on their latest RPI ranking (0.45864) and would be in the 3A playoffs if the season ended today.
However, First Flight (3-5 overall) is seeded 33rd with an RPI of 0.45106. There is a slight chance the Nighthawks could overtake the Falcons if South Central loses to Conley and First Flight defeats Currituck (4-5, RPI of 0.48585).
Conley (3-6) is 28th in 4A RPI (0.50156) and is coming off a 49-0 defeat to New Bern last week.
WASHINGTON AT AYDEN-GRIFTON
The Chargers (2-4 overall) host the Pam Pack (7-2) in their regular-season finale, and like South Central, their season has been interrupted by COVID — at one point, Ayden-Grifton had not played for 27 days.
A-G is ranked 35th in RPI (0.44022). The Chargers would have to beat Washington (eighth in RPI) and get a lot of help in the form of teams above them losing (South Lenoir, Camden and possibly Fairmont).
“It’s been a real struggle, stopping and starting, two or three weeks at a time, also trying to find replacement games,” said Chargers head coach Todd Lipe. “Where we stand today, we’re still missing kids who can’t return because of COVID, we’ve had others removed for discipline issues and still others have quit. There’s a chance, if we were to win, we could make the playoffs. I just hope we can play well and I believe we’ll play hard. I just hope we can knock the rust off and not hurt ourselves — our opponent this week doesn’t need our help.”
NORTH PITT AT FARMVILLE CENTRAL
The Jaguars appear out of the 2A playoff picture with a 0.39015 RPI and a 2-7 record overall. However, they would love to end the season on a high note with an upset over their county rivals in North Pitt (6-3), which is ranked 17th in RPI and headed to the playoffs.
PARROTT AT JP II
A battle of unbeaten teams in the NCISAA Big 8 Conference will determine the league’s regular-season champion as high-scoring Parrott Academy (5-0, 7-0) visits Greenville to face John Paul II Catholic (5-0, 7-2).
Parrott averages 57.4 points per game behind quarterback Cole Dawson (61 of 93, 1,402 yards, 18 touchdowns, one interception) and Morgan Mcphaul (68 carries, 815 yards, 20 TDs rushing and 27 catches, 533 yards, five TDs receiving).
The Patriots’ defense gives up 29.3 points per contest.
The Saints counter with a rushing attack that has compiled 2,703 yards this season. They are led by Rion Roseborough (160 carries, 1,294 yards, 17 TD) and Justin Biggs (123-868-10), while Quinn McCaffrey is the top receiving target (seven catches, 122 yards).
Parrott has scored more than 40 points in every game this season, has piled up 50-plus points three times and 60-plus points three times.
JP II averages 29.3 points per game on offense while the defense allows 19.8 points per game.
Both teams are currently 1-2 (Parrott first, JP II second) in the NCISAA 8-man standings.