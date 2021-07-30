As Pitt County high schools prepare to begin fall sports practices on Monday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a new executive order urging those in indoor spaces – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear face coverings.
Cooper said in a Thursday afternoon news conference that COVID cases are on a dramatic upswing, and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen added most of the new cases are unvaccinated people contracting and transferring the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
To that end, the Centers for Disease Control and the DHHS updated its recommendations regarding face coverings in its COVID toolkit. The new guidelines go into effect today (July 30).
The new guidelines state, “Mask use is recommended for all people, including students, teachers and staff, in K-12 settings. For outdoors, in general, people do not need to wear masks. However, particularly in areas of substantial to high transmission, CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involved sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated.”
Ron Butler, Pitt County Athletics Director, said the schools will comply with the directives from Cooper, the CDC and the DHHS.
“We are absolutely concerned with the Delta variant and understand we don’t always get to make our own decisions on whether we will play sports or not,” Butler said. “We will follow the guidelines set by our local boards, the health departments and the state – whatever we have to do to be able to compete.”
Fall sports return to the traditional school calendar beginning Monday. Among the sports that begin practice that day include football, volleyball, girls’ tennis, boys’ soccer and cross country.
In Pitt County, COVID cases have risen sharply in the past two weeks, making it one of 12 counties in the state whose case transmissions have gone from moderate spread to substantial spread.
“Our numbers are up, but the one thing we do have this year is the vaccine,” Butler said. “Since you are eligible to be vaccinated, hopefully, we won’t have the quarantines and people sitting out for long periods of time because they do have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
If the past 18 months has taught him anything, Butler said he was happy the student-athletes in the county were able to participate in sports after COVID wiped out the winter 2019-20 state championships and almost all of the spring 2020 season.
“I think we have always taken high school sports and observing games in crowded stadiums and packed gymnasiums for granted,” he said. “I will never do that again.”
Despite seasons being pushed back, shortened and extended (such as boys’ and girls’ tennis overlapping), and schools having their own COVID issues to deal with – most notably South Central finishing 13-0 in boys basketball only to have to forfeit its state playoff game due to quarantine – the county had a great deal of success.
“It was messy, but I am glad we got it in,” Butler said. “I am really thankful, but I know it stressed the coaches and ADs out more than in any season they’ve ever had. We had three teams win state championships (D.H. Conley volleyball, Farmville Central boys’ basketball and J.H. Rose baseball), and many other teams and individuals that did extremely well this past year and some won state championships (wrestling, track).
“But you are holding your breath the whole time, and you see what happened with N.C. State baseball and the College World Series,” he added. “I’m just so grateful that we got to see our kids compete.”
Though he described the past 18 months as frustrating because “no two situations were the same regarding COVID,” Butler praised the student-athletes in Pitt County for their resiliency.
“We had a lot of highlights of kids who got to compete and excel at the highest level,” he said.
“No one likes uncertainty, but we dealt with it the entire past year and are still dealing with it a bit. The most positive thing was to see how well our kids adjusted to anything – that was due to their resiliency. They handled it much better than the rest of us. We saw their fight to want to compete.”
Rob Maloney, athletic director at Conley, said he has tried to contact the state’s governing body for high school sports – the North Carolina High School Athletic Association – for further clarification.
“Chiquana Dancy (Senior Director of Student Programs and Sports) said anything that Gov. Cooper says that affects high school sports, they (the NCHSAA) would be sure to address it,” Maloney said. “They urged us to follow the DHHS toolkit but said we could follow local guidelines.”
Local guidelines prior to Cooper’s news conference said face coverings were optional.
“I believe we made progress this past year even though it was a very stressful time,” Maloney said. “We are glad, and fortunate, that our student-athletes were able to compete. We hope that we don’t have to go backwards. I have already worked with Jennifer (Gillikin, volleyball coach) to make sure her team has masks so they are prepared on Monday.”
Rose football coach Will Bland said he was waiting on word from local officials on whether players had to wear masks on Monday.