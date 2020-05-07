The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the landscape of sports, and with it the lives of the athletes who play them.
At the high school level, that includes the voiding of senior seasons for countless spring athletes who in many cases won't ever compete again at that level or any other.
State by state, schools have been canceled for the rest of the academic year due to the virus, leaving organizations to make big choices in the hear and now and bigger decisions about where to go from here. Amid the quarantine and social distancing and businesses trying to figure out how to keep operating, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its spring board meetings last week.
The meetings always come with some big issues to be solved, but nothing like this year. In keeping with the times, those meetings were held entirely on a virtual platform to keep NCHSAA board members safely separated.
The business still got done.
"We were able to address our concerns as it relates to COVID-19," NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said during a virtual news conference following the meetings. "We just simply did the best we could, like everybody is doing at this time. We're still dealing with some unknowns. As my colleagues and I have said, and colleagues across the country, we have now moved from a reactive position into more of a proactive position. What I mean by that is we can be proactive, but we're still in that holding pattern, waiting to see what will be allowed in the coming weeks and the coming months."
Tucker noted the board had a long day on the first day of meetings followed by a more abbreviated session last Thursday that was finished off by the news conference.
Among the big news was the revelation that all of the state's boys' and girls' basketball teams poised to play in state championship games were named co-champions. The games were expected to be staged in early March and remained on schedule until just a few days prior to tip-offs, but the games were postponed and the teams were left waiting until the April 29 and 30 meetings for an official announcement.
Those teams included both Farmville Central squads.
COVID-19 also claimed all of the spring prep sports seasons, which in the cases of baseball and softball, were only three or four games old.
The announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper in late April about the closing of schools through the end of the school year spelled impending doom for the seasons that had just begun.
"While you hate that the basketball championship did not get to work its way to a conclusion, at least they got a season," NCHSAA President Brad Craddock said. "Our spring athletes got maybe three, four games in, and then we had to conclude the season, so that's been tough."
No fans?
High School sports are facing the same realities as professional and college sports leagues in the COVID-19 era, and that includes weighing the option of playing games without fans in the stands.
Naturally, that avenue was discussed by the NCHSAA board.
"High schools playing without fans obviously is never what we would envision," Tucker said. "For any school that fields a football team to be faced with the prospect that they would be trying to have a fall football season or fall soccer season or fall volleyball season and no fans be permitted to come in at all would be financially devastating.
"As all of you know, football in many and most instances helps pay the bills for some of the other sports. Football is vital. It's a lifeline for many of our programs, so it's hard to imagine what it could look like, what it would look like, if spectators were not allowed at all."
Tucker said she could envision a scenario of playing football games and limiting the number of spectators to help offset the problem.
Zoom boom
Last week's all-important, one-of-a-kind meetings and corresponding news conference were held on the Zoom platform, allowing for audio and visual interaction that makes for better organization and easier interaction than traditional conference calls.
Still, Tucker said afterward she is looking forward to business as usual in terms of the communication of such vital information.
"The format that we used via Zoom ended up satisfying and I would say accommodating our needs," she said. "Is it the way we always want to have our board meetings? Absolutely not. I think one of the great things about our board of directors ... it's great when they're able to be together."