An update from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Thursday lifted the mandate on mask-wearing during outdoor sporting events.
The update goes into effect today that players who are actively participating in an outdoor sport do not have to wear a mask. Masks can still be worn if players and coaches choose to wear them, and the NCHSAA still wants participants to practice social distancing when they come off the field.
Masks were required during all NCHSAA contests during seasons earlier in the school year, including volleyball and football. Action this week locally and across the state featured the start of baseball and softball games.
This change coincides with Gov. Roy Cooper and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosening mask and gathering mandates. Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon the state is lifting the outdoor mask mandate and boost mass gathering limits to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.