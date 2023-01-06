North Pitt's Martinez

North Pitt’s Alexis Martinez dribbles the ball into the box during a game against SouthWest Edgecombe this past season. Martinez’s strong play on the offensive end earned him the selection of The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

BETHEL — Another successful season for the soccer team was the focus of the 2022 boys’ fall sports season at North Pitt.

The Panthers finished the year 12-7-2 on the pitch, recording their third consecutive winning season.