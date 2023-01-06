BETHEL — Another successful season for the soccer team was the focus of the 2022 boys’ fall sports season at North Pitt.
The Panthers finished the year 12-7-2 on the pitch, recording their third consecutive winning season.
Of those seven losses, five came at the hands of Eastern Plains 2A Conference powerhouses Greene Central and Washington, as one of three losses to the Pam Pack came in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs.
While a handful of players played key roles in North Pitt’s success, Alexis Martinez delivered in crucial moments time after time on the offensive end.
The freshman burst onto the scene and had a strong campaign in the attacking third on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.
Martinez led the Panthers in goals with 13 while also dishing out a team-high 10 assists on the year.
He scored in 11 different games, as North Pitt 9-1-1 when the freshman found the back of the net.
A pair of two-goal performances in wins over Ayden-Grifton highlighted his season, as he recorded at least one point in 14 of the team’s 21 games.
In wins over SouthWest Edgecombe and West Craven, the freshman set up three goals to lift the Panthers to victory.
Angel Peralta — The senior finished second on the team in both goals (11) and assists (8) in his final season.
He scored in 10 games on the year, tallying both of the Panthers’ goals in a playoff loss to Washington.
Trystan Hollis — Closed the year with nine goals to finish third on the team, as he posted three multi-goal games.
In a 5-1 win over West Craven, the senior recorded a hat trick and also dished out an assist.
Devin Crumble — The senior rushed for a team-leading 636 yards for the Panthers, who finished the year 4-7 after an opening-round loss to eventual 2A state champion East Duplin.
Crumble found the end zone six times on the ground while also throwing for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
Ni’Jay Lee — Was North Pitt’s most electric playmaker, as the wideout caught 37 passes for 583 yards and seven touchdowns.
Famous Wilson — A sophomore, Wilson stepped into the main role behind center for the Panthers this fall.
He finished the year with 1,052 yards through the air to go along with 11 TDs.
Holden Burroughs — Took 12th at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship meet, finishing in 21:18.
He cut 22 seconds off his time at the 2A East Regional, placing 44th.
