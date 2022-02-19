..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Raheem Jones enjoyed a big senior season for the North Pitt football team.
The Daily Reflector’s Athletes of the Fall are here. Each Friday and weekend edition in the month of February will be feature our picks for the top female and male athlete along with honorable mentions from each of our local high schools for the fall season. Following the success of our first-ever Athletes of the Year editions last summer, which for the first time included selections from all scholastic sports teams, we have decided to do it for each of the three sports seasons. As always, we enlisted the help of individual schools, their athletic directors and some coaches to help us make the nominations before the staff made the final picks. The selections are based on big seasons, exemplary careers and off-the-field achievements.
BETHEL — The boys' fall sports season at North Pitt saw success on both the gridiron and the pitch, while a few cross country runners had strong seasons on the course.
The Panthers football team was the highlight of the season, as it finished the year 7-4, recording its first winning season since 2012.
After dropping the season opener, North Pitt won six games in a row in the middle of the year to lock in the winning season as it eventually saw its year come to an end in a hard-fought 28-22 loss at Edenton Holmes in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.
At the center of the Panthers' success this fall was senior running back Raheem Jones, who has been named The Daily Reflector’s Boys Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.
Jones finished off his career with 1,402 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 122 carries.
He went over the century mark in seven of the Panthers’ 11 games on the year, highlighted by a 243-yard performance in a win over Manteo.
The senior also had a pair of three-touchdown games on the season in wins over Farmville Central and North Johnston where he rushed for 187 and 146 yards, respectively.
Jones also led the Panthers defensively with 35 tackles on the year.
Honorable Mentions
Football
Devin Crumble - The dual-threat quarterback was a key to the Panthers’ strong season this fall.
Crumble finished the season with over 1,000 yards of total offense, throwing for 529 yards and rushing for 677.
The junior was 38-of-88 passing for five touchdowns while he carried the ball 99 times for 10 scores.
He went over 100 yards on the ground twice on the year, highlighted by a 136-yard, four-touchdown performance in a win over Southern Halifax.
Soccer
Ramiro Palacios - Had a strong season on the offensive end of the pitch for the Panthers, helping lead them to a 14-7 record.
North Pitt also went 8-4 in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play, as it saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss to Franklin Academy.
The senior led the team in both goals with 14 and assists with 10 on the year, and he tallied four goals in an 8-0 win over Farmville Central.
Angel Peralta - Netted eight goals and added seven assists on the year for the Panthers.
Cross Country
Jackson Kelly - Posted a time of 19:51 at the 2A East Regional meet to place 29th.
Holden Burroughs - Finished ninth at the Eastern Plains 2A Conference championship meet with a time of 21:20 to earn all-conference honors.