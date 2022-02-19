..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Aquarius Pettaway was the bright spot during a tough 2021 season for the North Pitt volleyball team.
BETHEL — Despite seeing struggles at the team level, the girls’ fall sports season at North Pitt saw a handful of strong individual performances.
While the Panthers volleyball team had to scrap for wins, Aquarius Pettaway was a bright spot for the team at the net, as she has been named The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Fall for North Pitt.
Pettaway finished her junior campaign with 98 kills to go along with 14 blocks.
As a team, the Panthers went just 3-19 on the season, including an 0-12 mark in Eastern Plains 2A Conference action.
North Pitt started its season 0-5 before winning three of its next four matches to move to 3-6 on the year.
The Panthers defeated Kinston at home in four sets before later recording back-to-back wins over Southside, first with a sweep at home, then a four-set victory on the road.
North Pitt then suffered a 13-match losing streak to end the season, as it only forced a fifth set in one of those matches, a road defeat at the hands of Washington.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Jayla Andrews — Andrews had a strong first campaign on the court for the Panthers.
The freshman finished the year with 35 kills, 18 blocks and eight aces.
Tennis
Cierra Major — Picked up the sport of tennis during COVID in 2020 and led the Panthers on the court.
She played both singles and doubles, going 3-6 in singles matches, as she alternated between No. 1 and No. 2 singles on the year.
Cross Country
Calla Tatum — Was the lone member of the girls cross country team at North Pitt this year.
Tatum suffered a hip injury early in the season, which led to her not performing at her best the remainder of the season, as her best time of the season was 32:50.