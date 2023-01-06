North Pitt’s Zyasia Watts sends a ball around the block attempt of a Southside player during a match early last season. Watts’ strong season at the net and service line led to her selection as The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.
BETHEL — Despite both of North Pitt’s girls’ fall sports programs struggling at the team level, a few athletes still put together successful seasons at the individual level both on the volleyball and tennis courts.
While the Panthers’ volleyball team had a hard time getting in a groove, it still improved on its win total from the previous two seasons, finishing the year with a record of 5-18.
Leading the team in multiple facets of the game was Zyasia Watts, who has been named The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.
Watts made her presence felt at the net for North Pitt, leading the team in kills with 114.
The junior was not only a factor on the front line but also at the service line, where she finished the season with 84 service points, good enough for second most on the team.
Watts reached double figures in kills in five separate matches, as her season-best performance came in a five-set victory over SouthWest Edgecombe where she fired home 15 kills.
She also had three matches with 10-plus service points, including a sweep of Southshide where she finished with 13 points at the line.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Kayden Howell — Closed out her junior campaign second on the team in kills with 84.
She also finished with 82 service points, third-most for the Panthers.
Kaitlyn Dunn — The senior setter led North Pitt’s serving attack with 120 service points to close out her career.
She also finished the year with 163 assists.
Tennis
Saria Tripp — Had a strong season for the Panthers, who finished the year with a 2-11 record as a team.
Despite the losing record, North Pitt recorded its best winning percentage as a team since the 2017 season.
Tripp finished the year with a 7-7 mark in singles play to close out her career on the court.
Lindsey Lopez — The sophomore was part of North Pitt’s best-performing doubles team, finishing 7-7 on the season.
Simone Perez — The fellow sophomore paired up with Lopez to go 7-7 on the year in doubles action.