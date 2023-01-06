North Pitt's Watts

North Pitt’s Zyasia Watts sends a ball around the block attempt of a Southside player during a match early last season. Watts’ strong season at the net and service line led to her selection as The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at North Pitt.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

BETHEL — Despite both of North Pitt’s girls’ fall sports programs struggling at the team level, a few athletes still put together successful seasons at the individual level both on the volleyball and tennis courts.

While the Panthers’ volleyball team had a hard time getting in a groove, it still improved on its win total from the previous two seasons, finishing the year with a record of 5-18.