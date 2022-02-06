BETHEL — The North Pitt girls' basketball team is wearing special warmup shirts for the month of February to honor Bethel Union School as a part of Black History Month.
Prior to the integration of Pitt County Schools, Bethel Union served the Black communities in the Bethel and North of the River areas from 1913-1970.
When the schools were integrated, Bethel Union, as well as the other three high schools in the area in Belvoir-Falkland, Bethel High and Stokes-Pactolus were put together to form North Pitt High School.
The Panthers debuted the warmups, which feature a yellow 'B' above Union on a royal blue shirt in honor of Bethel Union's students, staff and legacy, prior to a win over Southwest Edgecombe Wednesday night.
Head coach Antwon Pittman and his assistant coaches, who are from Bethel, made the decision to honor Bethel Union and teach their players about its vibrant past.
"History is important, it's something that we did when I was at New Bern and I wanted to bring that here to this community that has a lot of tradition," Pittman said.
"It's important that the girls know where they come from so that they can be proud of this community and that's why we decided to sport the Bethel Union shirts."
He added that while this is the first year having the team wear the warmups, he plans to do it year season moving forward.
"Coach (Dwayne) Hines put it together and brought Camilla Jenkins Griggs out to speak with the girls," Pittman said. "She was the last graduate of Bethel Union."
"It was important to have her come in and she was at the game tonight, so she got to see the girls wear it." "It's just nice to give back to the community and let the girls know their history."
According to a post by North Pitt Athletics, Griggs spoke to the team about honoring your family, name and community, adding that it was a great experience for the players.
Senior Aquarius Pettaway said it was a special moment to don the warmups for the first time and honor the former school.
"It means a lot to do that with my teammates, we are like a big family," Pettaway said.
The Panthers will wear the warmups three more times in the regular season before continuing to do so for the remainder of the month in the playoffs.
North Pitt visits Washington Friday before closing out its season next week with a pair of home games against West Craven (Tuesday) and Farmville Central (Friday).