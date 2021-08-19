There is reason for optimism this season for the North Pitt High School football team.
The Panthers return a combined 17 players on both sides of the ball and are aiming for a better record than last season’s 2-4 ledger.
“I think the outlook for us is pretty good,” said fourth-year head coach Greg Watford. “We are in no position to boast about anything football wise, as we have averaged 2.5 wins over 50 years. But I think we’ve turned a corner. We’ve been working toward this moment to get this thing on the right track and I believe it’s our time to shine.”
Watford’s reason for optimism stems from the performances the Panthers put forth in a pair of scrimmages. The offense was solid and able to hold its own with several scores against Northeastern, Hertford County, Northside, Louisburg and South Central, but it was the defensive side where the 37-year veteran of the gridiron was impressed.
“I don’t look at scrimmages as a win-loss thing,” he said. “We want to improve and make sure we get our polish on before our opening game, and I feel like we accomplished those things.”
The Panthers’ offense this season features several returners.
Devin Crumble will start at quarterback. “He is the straw that stirs the milk,” Watford said.
Three running backs who will be looking to make an impact are Raheem Jones, Juqual Hyman and Ja’vion Cherry.
The offensive line is young, Watford said, with a freshman (Bradley Jones) taking over at center and Nazier Coffey and Alex Carmack among the returners.
The wide receiver corps will include Elijah Bonner and Koi’leon Foreman.
“We want to be multi-dimensional, but our talent dictates that we should run the ball and lean on that to set up the pass,” Watford said.
North Pitt’s defense will feature a 3-4 alignment with several familiar names.
Jones, a three-year starter, will man the nose guard position.
Carmack, a returning starter, and newcomer Damonta Smith (who earned the job with a solid spring) will be playing defensive end.
Justin “JuJu” Carmon, another returning starter, provides speed at outside linebacker, and Tristan Roberson and M.J. Moore are working at weak side linebacker.
Hyman and Cherry appear set at inside linebacker.
The secondary will be made up of Bonner and Foreman at cornerback, and Ni’jay Lee and D.J. Roach at safety.
Cecil Moore, is also pushing for time on the defensive line, Watford said.
Ja’vion Perry handles punting duties, while Jones will kick extra points and field goals and Hyman will kick off for the Panthers. Jones and Lee will spend time returning punts and kicks.
Watford believes his talent – combined with their improvement during the spring and summer – could help the Panthers enjoy a winning season.
“If we can stay healthy and protect the ball, I think we can have a very successful year,” he said. “By the same token, if we have a couple of key injuries such as Crumble or Jones (the latter plays five different positions), we could have an issue. Hopefully we can avoid some of those pitfalls and we always have to watch out for COVID too. But I feel like we are in a good place.”
North Pitt opens its season against Northwest Halifax at home Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.