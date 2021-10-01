BETHEL — North Pitt’s defense held SouthWest Edgecombe to 53 total yards and the Panther offense scored the first three times it touched the ball en route to a 28-0 football shutout over the Cougars in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game Friday night.
The Panthers improved to 5-1 overall and unbeaten (2-0) in the EPC.
North Pitt scored on its second offensive play after the opening kickoff when quarterback Devin Crumble hooked up with Elijah Bonner on a 50-yard touchdown pass just 22 seconds into the action. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the score 6-0 with 11:38 remaining in the first quarter.
The Cougars drove from their 48-yard line to the North Pitt 37 in seven plays before giving up the ball on downs.
On the first play following the change of possession, Raheem Jones raced 65 yards for a TD, and Crumble’s conversion pass to Kolleon Foreman extended the lead to 14-0 with 7:24 left in the quarter.
The Panther defense was in fine form most of the contest.
NP came up with a sack on third down to force a punt, and the Panther offense took advantage again, this time driving 53 yards in six plays.
Crumble carried four times for 38 yards in the drive, and Tristan Roberson’s 17-yard run plus the conversion run by Ja’vion Cherry made it 22-0 with 2:55 left in the quarter.
The Cougars (3-4, 2-1) took advantage of their longest play of the game – a 28-yard pass from Xavier Mayo to Diontez Townsend – to move to the North Pitt 32-yard line early in the second quarter. But on the next play, Mayo’s pass was intercepted by Bonner and returned into SWE territory only to have the ball stripped and recovered by the Cougars at the Panther 31.
However, North Pitt’s swarming defense stood tall and recorded three straight sacks, leading to a 6-yard punt.
The home team took the final 2:17 off the clock and marched from its own 30 to the SouthWest 10 before penalties and incomplete passes ended the scoring chance.
The Cougars had just 9 yards of offense at halftime on 23 plays.
SWE had the ball to start the second half, but the Panthers forced a fumble and Jones recovered at his own 46.
North Pitt then drove 54 yards in seven plays, behind Jones (27 yards on two carries), Cherry (14-yard run) and a 19-yard TD pass from Crumble to Ni’jay Lee that made it 28-0 with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Lee then came up with an interception on his own 14-yard line at the end of the third quarter to preserve the shutout.
North Pitt finished with 410 yards of offense, highlighted by 337 on the ground.
Jones led the rushers with 120 yards on nine carries. Juqual Hyman added 65 yards on five carries, and Crumble provided 64 yards on 15 carries.