J.H. Rose enters the season with returning talent on offense, and the defense has made great strides in the offseason and in preseason scrimmages.
The Rampants’ success this year could be determined by how well the young offensive line develops.
“We have to grow up quickly on offense and have it catch up with our defense, and when that happens, we can be pretty good,” said head coach Will Bland. “If the kids don’t buy into what we are trying to teach and they go their own way, it could not be a successful season. The team stays focused and overcomes adversity will normally win games and championships.”
Can the Rampants duplicate last year’s unbeaten conference record and be a factor in the playoffs?
“We are in a tough conference (the ‘new’ Big Carolina 3A/4A), and our non-conference schedule is tough as well,” Bland said. “If we come out with one loss or no losses at the end of the season, that sets us up pretty well for the playoffs because our league gives us a good feel for what the playoff atmosphere will be like.”
The Rampants scrimmaged twice – against Kinston and then against Tarboro, Person, Jordan and Manteo.
“I was very impressed with our defense – they were physical and didn’t give up any scores in either of the scrimmages,” Bland said. “They are a young group but have a lot of experience because they played a lot last year.”
Offensively, Rose is still developing its young line. However, the Rampants’ skill position players scored 12 touchdowns in the two scrimmages, so they are making progress, according to Bland.
The outlook of this team as the regular-season opener at Wilson Hunt Friday approaches?
“I expect us to be pretty good again,” Bland said. “This team has been playing football a long time and a lot of them are coming back and we have a bunch of kids up from the junior varsity team that went undefeated, so I expect them to go pretty far this year.”
One of the issues Bland and his staff addressed in the offseason was getting his players bigger, stronger and faster.
“We’ve done a great job with that,” Bland said. “We stressed at the end of the season last year that we needed to get back in the weight room because we didn’t match up size-wise against Lee County in the playoffs. They worked hard to get better in the offseason.”
Rose will utilize a spread offense with a lot of misdirection with the goal of getting the ball into the playmakers’ hands while being a balanced team.
One of the key returners is Michael Allen, an N.C. State signee who missed most of the COVID/spring season due to injury.
“He is one of the premier players in the country,” Bland said. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield and is able to run between the tackles. I think he’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder and he wants to prove something while also being there for his teammates. I think if he stays healthy and locked in, he gives us a real chance to make a run in the state playoffs.”
Will Taylor, who served as the JV quarterback last year, has stepped up to the varsity and will be the Rampants new signal-caller as Wade Jarman has graduated. “He got better over the summer and won the job and we think he’s going to be pretty good,” Bland said. “He throws the ball well, has good vision and is a smart kid.”
The Rampants also have the talented and experienced Klavon Brown and Omanti Streeter in the backfield with Allen.
The wide receiver corps will not have do-everything Kevin Hamilton (graduation), but the squad picked up a basketball player, Montez Green, who has great ball skills and shown he can play the position, according to Bland.
Green joins Jayden Grimes (one of the outside receivers), Kenderius Geddis in the slot and Jackson Latham.
Bland’s biggest concern is the offensive line, where the Rampants are replacing most of their starters from last season.
They have Vinny Mills returning at left tackle, two players from the JV team (Cameron Taylor and Tyler Wilkinson) along with Tucker Holmes and Lynndale Odie vying for spots on the line.
Ajani Farmer, a transfer from South Central, is also expected to help on the offensive line.
“We just to find the right combination of guys coming up,” Bland said. “If they can all catch up, we will be a very tough team to stop with the skill position guys we have back.”
On defense, the Rampants will utilize a 4-2-5 alignment with two linebackers, two “standup” defensive ends and two defensive tackles and five secondary players.
Juantrea Bradley Jr. returns at one defensive end position. “He started last year and is going to be really good for us,” Bland said. “He has a high motor.”
Jy’keif Blount is expected to be a defensive tackle, while Jayden Burns could be the other tackle. They are 270 and 290 pounds, respectively.
Brion Grimes as well as Farmer are also slotted for time on the Rampants’ defensive front.
Rose’s two linebackers this season will be Brown and Jamarie Loftin. “Both of them played a lot of snaps last season and we’re expecting big things from them as we try to bring pressure on opposing quarterbacks,” Bland said.
The secondary could be comprised of Ty’queron Hines at cornerback and Jaciere Waller-Daniels at cornerback, Jameer Roach at free safety, and Nazir Nixon and Jacquel Holloway are also expected to contribute at safety as well as Jahquarious Brown and Elijah Wilson.
On special teams, Will D’alonzo will handle kickoffs, and backup quarterback Owen Boyd will be the punter.
Regarding COVID, Bland said the message to his players has been simple.
“Do what we have to do to play,” he said. “If someone catches it we will be shut down for 10 days, so make sure you stay around your family and close friends and teammates and not mingle with people you don’t know.”