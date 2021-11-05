One goal was enough to end the season for the D.H. Conley soccer team Thursday night.
A penalty kick with less than seven minutes to play in the first half was the difference as No. 12 seed Green Hope (13-5-2) eliminated the fifth-seeded Vikings 1-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in Greenville.
In a battle of equally quick teams that pass well and play solid defense, one call altered D.H. Conley’s fortunes.
“Honestly, the difference was the PK, but sometimes that’s soccer,” said Conley coach Doug MacRae, whose squad ended the season 16-3 overall. “You can play well the entire game and it can change on one call. It was even the whole way. We knew they would be fast and physical and they were, but our guys rose to the challenge and played great. One call did it.”
Both squads had limited chances in the first half thanks to physical defensive play.
Jackson Huebel’s header off a pass from Victor Vargas at the 16-minute mark was slightly off, but Conley goalkeeper Britton Beaver thwarted a Falcons throw-in two minutes later to keep Green Hope off the scoreboard.
The visitors had another opportunity in the ninth minute, but the shot went wide and clanged low off the far post.
Another Falcons attempt sailed over the football goal post in the eighth minute.
The “one call,” a foul on Green Hope’s Gabriel Lezcano on the outer of the goalie box, resulted in a Falcons’ penalty kick that Lezcano sent past a diving Beaver for what turned out to be the only tally of the contest.
One of Conley’s best chances to score in the second half came in the 31st minute, when Austin Harrell sent a pass to Ryan Davis. But Davis’ shot was stopped by Green Hope goalie Bassil Bali.
Beaver made four more saves in the second stanza, and the Vikings attempted to push up with three forwards in order to create more chances but only managed a pair of corner kicks in the final 25 minutes.
“What we’ve been trying to preach to them all year is find those quick switches, find those wings,” MacRae said. “We knew their outside backs liked to push up quite a bit. A couple of times we found that quick switch and the (offensive) run was there, but the pass wasn’t there.”
MacRae was pleased with his team’s defense.
“I thought our guys did great all night long – that wasn’t the issue,” he said. “We just needed more chances. We knew their closing speed was great; we just needed some more separation up top.”
FIRST FLIGHT 2, J.H. ROSE 1
Rose battled the top-seed Nighthawks but had its season end as First Flight (14-1-1) moved to the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Rampants, the No. 17 seed, ended their season 12-10.
GREENE CENTRAL 4 FRANKLIN ACADEMY 1
SNOW HILL – Greene Central advanced to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs by eliminating Franklin Academy at home.
The No. 2 seed Rams improved to 22-1 and will host No. 7 seed Spring Creek in the third round.