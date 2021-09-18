SNOW HILL – One streak continued while the other came to an end Friday at Greene Central.
North Pitt turned two Rams turnovers into scores in a 28-point second half as the Panthers eased to a 42-12 victory in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener for both teams.
It was the third straight win for North Pitt (1-0 EPC, 3-1 overall), while Greene Central fell to 0-1 in the league and 2-3 overall after having its two-game win streak snapped at home.
The Panthers led just 12-0 at the half but took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 68-yard run by quarterback Devin Crumble. Ja’vion Cherry added the two-point conversion run to give North Pitt a 20-0 lead.
Greene Central responded with what it thought was a TD on its first series of the second half. Okie Edwards scored on a two-yard run, but it was nullified due to a penalty.
On the next play, Edwards’ pass was picked off by North Pitt’s Ja’Marcus Pippins, who returned it 85 yards for a TD. Pippins added the conversion run to push the Panthers’ advantage to 28-0 with 8:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Greene Central had to punt on its next possession, but Jamari Coppage got the ball back with an interception. A late hit penalty on the return moved the ball to the Panthers’ 35-yard line, and Justice Debro went around the left side, broke free, fumbled around the 8 and got a fortuitous bounce, scooping it up on the run and scoring with 5:02 left in the quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-6.
It didn’t take North Pitt long to answer.
Four plays after the kickoff, the Panthers capped a short 44-yard drive in four plays with an 18-yard run by Cherry. Crumble passed to Elijah Bonner for the conversion to pad the North Pitt lead to 36-6 with 3:37 remaining in the quarter.
Juqrawn Moore then recovered a fumble on GC’s third play, and the Panthers drove 63 yards in 10 plays (Crumble, L.J. Smith and Bonner had big runs) with Bonner going down the left side, juking defenders and moving back to the middle on a 44-yard TD run. The unsuccessful conversion left the visitors with a 42-6 advantage with 8:58 remaining.
NP’s Raheem Jones recovered the squib kick, but the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the Rams’ 48-yard line. A 51-yard run from Debro moved the ball to the 1, and three plays later, Debro carried it in from the 13 with 5:09 left for Greene Central’s final points.
Each team stopped the other on downs in the first quarter.
Greene Central turned it over to start the second stanza when N’Jay Lee intercepted a pass at the Panthers’ 28 to quell a Rams’ drive. North Pitt then drove 72 yards five plays, with Armarion Mobley racing the final 46 for the TD with 8:07 left in the first quarter.
Bonner recovered a squib kick to give the visitors the ball at the GC 44, and a run by Jones and horse-collar penalty put the ball at the Rams’ 18. Jones then went through the middle to make it 12-0 with 7:05 left in the first half.
North Pitt returns to action next week at North Johnston in non-conference play, while Greene Central goes to SouthWest Edgecombe in a league matchup.
Durham Jordan 36 D.H. Conley, 35
The Vikings raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the legs of Cooper Marcum, who authored each of his team’s first three scores, one on the ground and two through the air.
But from there until the fourth quarter, Conley only scored eight more points and found itself in a shootout and clinging to a 35-29 lead late in the game.
Jordan drove inside the Conley 5 with the clock winding down under a minute, and on third and goal from the 3 with 56 seconds to play, the hosts powered over the goal line to tie the game, 35-35. Edward Brown’s PAT was good, and Jordan took the lead for good.
Conley got the ball back and attempted a winning drive, but a fumble ended the rally.
Conley, whose last two games have been decided by three total points, plays on the road at Northside Jacksonville next week.
South Central 20 Northside Jacksonville 7
The Falcons swiped their first victory of the season at home in Winterville on Friday night.
SC scored late in the second half to take an 18-7 lead to create some breathing room, and the Falcons converted a key two-point play to create the final score.
That was part of a back-and-forth finish by the teams after the Falcons led 12-0 in the third quarter.
John Paul II 41 Grace Christian 34
In its return to eight-man football after playing traditional 11-man games in its first two weeks, the home-standing Saints gutted out a one-touchdown win over Grace.
JPII jumped to 2-1 on the season after seeing Grace trim the lead to one, 35-34, with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 5:45 to play.
Before that, JPII extended its lead to 35-26 on QB Brody Mitchell’s keeper with 8:54 to play in the fourth.
The see-saw affair saw Grace leading 26-14 early in the second half but trailing 28-26 by the third-quarter turn.
SouthWest Edgecombe 47 Farmville Central 29
The Jaguars dropped their second game of the week on Friday night, having dropped a Monday night game to Swansboro.
No further details were available at press time.
West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, ppd.
It was announced early Friday evening that the home game for the Chargers had been wiped out due to COVID-19 complications.
SOCCER D.H. Conley 4, Swansboro 2
The Vikings claimed a non-conference match on Thursday thanks to two-goal braces from Griffin Purvis and Akito Kimura.
Assists came from Steven Cocolas, Quincy Spangenburg, Henry Conway and Purvis.
DHC, which also got a 3-2 JV win, goes to New Bern on Tuesday.
JV VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 2, New Bern 0
The Vikings blanked the Bears at home, 25-7, 25-17, on Thursday night.
Eliza Lang had eight kills, Autumn Dukawicz added four kills and three blocks and Rebecca Money had six assists and four aces for Conley.
The Vikings (7-2, 4-0) are at Cedar Ridge on Monday.