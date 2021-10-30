Four Pitt County high school soccer teams and one team from Greene County qualified for the state playoffs, which are set to begin on Monday.
D.H. Conley (15-2) drew the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A East playoffs. The Vikings will play host to No. 28 seed Gray’s Creek (11-7) in the first round.
In the 3A East, J.H. Rose (11-9) is the No. 17 seed and will play at No. 16 seed Northside-Jacksonville (13-5) in the first round. Jacksonville defeated Rose twice during the regular season in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.
In the 2A East bracket, North Pitt (14-6) is the No. 18 seed and will play at No. 15 seed Franklin Academy (7-6-3) in the opening round.
Also in the 2A East, Farmville Central (7-7-1) will be the No. 23 seed and will travel to Beaufort to play No. 10 seed East Carteret (2-8-1) in round one.
Finally, Greene Central (15-2) is the No. 2 seed in the 2A East bracket and will entertain No. 31 seed John A. Holmes (4-13) of Edenton, the No. 15 seed, in a first-round matchup.
First through fifth-round matches will be held at the higher seed: Monday for the first round, Thursday (Nov. 4) for round two, Monday (Nov. 8) for round three; Thursday (Nov. 11) for round four and Tuesday (Nov. 16) for the regional round.
The state championships are Nov. 19-20 at sites and times to be determined.