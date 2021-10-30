Rose Conley soccer 1

D.H. Conley’s Ali Rivera (8) battles Ty Williams of J.H. Rose for possession during a match earlier this month. Both qualified for the state playoffs, which begin on Monday.

 Jim Green / The Daily Reflector

Four Pitt County high school soccer teams and one team from Greene County qualified for the state playoffs, which are set to begin on Monday.

D.H. Conley (15-2) drew the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A East playoffs. The Vikings will play host to No. 28 seed Gray’s Creek (11-7) in the first round.

In the 3A East, J.H. Rose (11-9) is the No. 17 seed and will play at No. 16 seed Northside-Jacksonville (13-5) in the first round. Jacksonville defeated Rose twice during the regular season in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.

In the 2A East bracket, North Pitt (14-6) is the No. 18 seed and will play at No. 15 seed Franklin Academy (7-6-3) in the opening round.

Also in the 2A East, Farmville Central (7-7-1) will be the No. 23 seed and will travel to Beaufort to play No. 10 seed East Carteret (2-8-1) in round one.

Finally, Greene Central (15-2) is the No. 2 seed in the 2A East bracket and will entertain No. 31 seed John A. Holmes (4-13) of Edenton, the No. 15 seed, in a first-round matchup.

First through fifth-round matches will be held at the higher seed: Monday for the first round, Thursday (Nov. 4) for round two, Monday (Nov. 8) for round three; Thursday (Nov. 11) for round four and Tuesday (Nov. 16) for the regional round.

The state championships are Nov. 19-20 at sites and times to be determined.

Contact Jim Green at jgreen@ncweeklies.com.