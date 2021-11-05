It’s win one or be done this week as high school football teams look to make deep postseason runs.
There are four teams within the region in the playoffs this year, and only one, J.H. Rose, will open the playoffs at home tonight. The Rampants battle Croatan in the 3A East bracket.
In the 4A East bracket, D.H. Conley travels to Durham Hillside, while in the 2A East bracket, North Pitt goes to Edenton to face John A. Holmes and Greene Central plays at Burlington Cummings.
CROATAN (4-6) at J.H. ROSE (6-4)
J.H. Rose is hoping to continue the momentum from the end of the regular season as the No. 6 Rampants play host to No. 27 seed Croatan at 7 p.m.
Rose earned the top 3A spot from the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference by virtue of last week’s win over Havelock. The victory guaranteed the Rampants a higher seed than they would have had if they had lost to the Rams. A loss at Havelock would have created a three-way tie and Rose would have been No. 3 among the league’s 3A teams instead of No. 1.
“We are grateful for the way we’ve played the past seven games to get us to this point,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “I think we got a good draw because we got one of the higher seeds and are on the bottom half of the bracket, whereas on the top half of the bracket, there are some really good teams, some big-time heavy hitters.”
But Rose hasn’t won a first-round postseason game the past three seasons.
“The seniors on this team haven’t won a first-round playoff game since they’ve been here, so we want to still be playing after this week,” Bland said.
Croatan is primarily a running team.
“They may throw it three times a game, but we’re used to that because we’ve played teams like Jacksonville that don’t throw the ball that much,” he said. “We have to play assignment football and our defensive line needs to make the tackles. I think if we can go out and execute on offense and not turn the ball over, get the ball into Michael’s (Allen) hands and our receivers’ hands, I think we have a very good chance at winning this game.”
D.H. CONLEY (4-6) AT HILLSIDE (7-2)
After a slow start to the season, the No. 28 seed Vikings won half of their Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference games – the biggest being a 42-21 victory over Jacksonville to earn a wild-card spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
“I do believe the playoffs are a reward because our boys played a really hard schedule,” Vikings head coach Nate Conner said. “We scheduled some challenging non-conference games and I think we are a very capable team. Our record might not jump out at you but I think we played some quality opponents, and our win against Jacksonville and also Northern Nash (the two seed in 3A) verifies that too. It shows the quality of our schedule and the strength of our league.”
Conner also talked about Conley’s opponent in the first round: No. 5 seed Hillside out of Durham.
“They’ve got a really good football team and what you would expect a conference champion 4A team to look like. They have a ton of depth on both sides and a lot of good players. They have size and athleticism and have played good teams too.”
What gives the Vikings the best chance to win?
“I think we have to go out and … when we’ve had great success, we’ve been able to jump out on a team early,” Conner said. “All four of our wins we have had early success on offense and scored some points. But what I am proud of now is, when we get that early lead we are playing some really good defense to go with it, and it gives our team some confidence. We have to be able to do that and just play a complete football game.”
NORTH PITT (7-3) AT HOLMES (7-2)The No. 19 seed Panthers are in the state 2A playoffs for the first time in several years and posted their first winning season since 2012 (8-5), but their first-round 2A opponent, John A. Holmes, has plenty of postseason experience the past decade. Holmes, the No. 14 seed, has posted a 110-26 record since 2011.
This year’s Aces squad averages 48 points per game and allows 21. Holmes is primarily a run-oriented team, as it averages 375 yards per game as well as 10 yards per attempt.
The Aces’ main weapons are running backs Malachi White (53 carries, 1,088 yards, 18 TD), Quan Twine (85-1,075-14) and D.J. Capehart (42-426-4).
Leaders on defense include Capehart (80 tackles, 3.5 sacks), Tyrese McCleese (66 tackles, 6.5 sacks), Deondre Bunch (62 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Ireal Hill (four interceptions).
GREENE CENTRAL (4-6) AT CUMMINGS (8-1-1)
The Rams improved from one win last season to four wins this season, earned a No. 27 seed and will battle a No. 6 seed Burlington Cummings team that averages 36 points per game on offense while the defense gives up 17.
Leaders for Greene Central on offense include quarterback Okie Edwards, who has thrown for more than 600 yards, and the running back tandem of Jaden Tyson and Justice Debro, who’ve combined for more than 1,700 yards on the ground.
Tre Dodd (73 tackles) and Jamari Coppage (seven interceptions) pace the Rams defense.